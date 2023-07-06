: A 45-year-old watchman of a government school allegedly ended his life by hanging himself with the ceiling fan of a classroom. Watchman dies by suicide in K’shetra government school (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The police said that the deceased was a resident of Babain and was posted as chowkidar (watchman) at a government school in the village.

The deceased’s wife told the police that he had left home for his duty in the school on Tuesday evening and when she went there to assist him, she found his body hanging with a ceiling fan.

Police officials associated with the investigation said that the body has been sent for postmortem and investigation was on in the case.

Police said that they will file a case after recording statements. They said that proceedings under section 174 of the IPC has been initiated in the case.

