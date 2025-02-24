Train passes over corpse: Blame game on between Railways, GRP officials in Ludhiana

Ludhiana The railways haven’t yet given any clarifications in a train passing over a dead body near a railway crossing near Middha Chowk here last month. The incident took place on the evening of January 12. A train passed over when the Government Railway Police (GRP) team was trying to recover the body. The incident took place on the evening of January 12. (Representative photo)

The Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of Ferozepur division, Rishi Pandey had stated that the body should have been removed before the arrival of any train. He had held the Government Railway Police (GRP) responsible to clear the track.

On the other hand, Inspector Jatinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) of GRP station, Ludhiana said, “We had received a memo from the station officials. It was their responsibility to suspend the traffic before we had recovered the body and checked the spot for any information.” Singh said that GRP was informed by the station superintendent about the body and was responsible for stopping the traffic.

SHO said that by rule the traffic should have been stopped right away, and only after the GRP had recovered the body and checked the scene thoroughly for evidence, that the traffic should have been restored.

“As soon as our team reached the spot, the train arrived. Our team had to leave the track,” he said.

When contacted, Ferozepur division said the track is supposed to be cleared within 50 to 60 minutes but that evening it was cleared more than two hours after the dead body was reported. It again blamed the GRP for the delay.