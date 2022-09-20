Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Transfer of teachers: Students block Hisar-Rohtak highway

Transfer of teachers: Students block Hisar-Rohtak highway

Published on Sep 20, 2022

The girl students, along with their parents and locals, blocked the Hisar-Rohtak highway and locked the main gate of the school over transfer of teachers

Students of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Bahu Akbarpur, staging a protest on Hisar-Rohtak highway on Tuesday. (Manoj Dhaka/Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Alleging shortage of teachers of mathematics, science and English, students of government girls senior secondary school at Bahu Akbarpur in Rohtak blocked the Rohtak-Hisar highway for a few hours and left the passengers stranded on Tuesday.

The students, along with their parents and locals, even locked the main gate of the school and raised slogans against the government and administration.

The girl students said their half-yearly exams will commence from September 29 and the syllabus was yet to be completed.

“We had approached our school principal too, but he failed to address our concerns. We have blocked the road and closed the main gate of the school to raise our voice. The government is ignoring our problems and if it continues like this, our academic development will be hampered,” the protesting girls said.

Paramjeet Balhara, a local, said the school has a strength of 485 students and posts of three teachers have been lying vacant since September 1 after their (teachers) transfer.

Rohtak block education officer Bijender Malik said he has assured the students that the teachers’ posts will be filled soon.

Tuesday, September 20, 2022
