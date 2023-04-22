Ludhiana: Transporter, aides steal truck seized by state GST in Dugri

A transporter with the help of his driver and another aide stole a truck seized by the mobile wing of the state GST in Dugri and later parked the vehicle back at the GST office compound after unloading the material from it, police said on Saturday. A case under sections 379 (theft) and 120-B (Criminal conspiracy) of IPC has been lodged against the accused. (HT File Photo)

The whole incident was captured in the CCTVs installed at the state GST office.

The Dugri Police lodged an FIR against transporter Mohit Arora, owner of Raftar Cargo solutions, his driver Om Parkash of Bahadurke road and another aide, who is yet to be identified.

The police have arrested Parkash, while the rest of the accused are yet to be apprehended.

According to the state GST officials, on April 12, the state intelligence and preventive unit seized a truck loaded with stuff weighing 15,395 Kgs, in a matter of tax evasion.

The truck was seized and parked in the office of the mobile wing. On April 20, the accused took the truck away. They unloaded the material and parked the truck again in the state GST office, the officials said.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP- South) Vaibhav Sehgal said that during investigation, they found that Parkash had driven away the truck on April 20. The driver took the truck to the godown of the transporter in Transport Nagar and unloaded the material there.

Sehgal said that after that, another man parked the truck at the same place in the premises of the mobile wing of SGST. He said that there is no security guard deployed by the department where the seized vehicles are kept.

