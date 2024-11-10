Trauma centres in all medical colleges in Haryana soon: Health minister

Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao on Saturday announced that special trauma care centres will be established in all government medical colleges across the state and emphasised that the state government is focused on improving medical education infrastructure to ensure better healthcare facilities. The Haryana health minister said that steps were being taken to expand super speciality services in medical colleges across the state. (HT File)

Rao, at a meeting with officials of medical education and research department, said that steps are being taken to expand super speciality services in medical colleges, along with establishing a critical care block in all the medical colleges.

The health minister directed officials to ensure that improved medical facilities are made available to patients.

Rao stated that shortage of specialist doctors, other staff, and maintenance of hospital-related services in medical colleges and hospitals will be gradually addressed.

In the meeting, the minister was informed that the development work at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Health Science University in Kutail, Karnal district, has been completed on 144 acres. Other works, including the installation of medical equipment, are in the final stages, and the facility will soon be dedicated to the public. The university will feature a super-specialty hospital with 750 beds, offering tertiary-level healthcare services.

In addition, the construction of Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Government Medical College in Bhiwani and Maharishi Chyavan Government Medical College in Koriyavas, Narnaul, is 90% complete, with each college offering 150 MBBS seats.

Rao was also informed that nursing colleges are being constructed in six districts at a cost of about ₹264 crore and construction of several other medical colleges is underway.