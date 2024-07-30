Travel agent who sent Kaithal resident to Russia held

Days after the kin of Kaithal man were informed about his death in Russia during the ongoing war; the local police arrested a travel agent for allegedly sending him abroad illegally and cheating. Deceased Ravi Moun (HT Photo)

The death of 22-year-old man identified as Ravi Moun from Matour village of Kaithal’s Kalayat tehsil was confirmed to his family last week by the Indian embassy in Moscow in a reply to an e-mail.

Following his death, the accused travel agent Satyawan from the same village was arrested, police said on Monday.

Kalayat deputy superintendent of police Lalit Kumar said that Ravi was sent to Russia to work as a helper but was forced to join the army.

“Satyawan is the main agent and was arrested. The second agent is on the run and as per our inputs he is in Russia. We have been informed by the family about his death. The family also says that the embassy has sought DNA reports from them too. But we have not received any intimation regarding this through official channels,” the DSP told the media.

Meanwhile, Ravi’s elder brother Ajay Moun said that they’ll be sending DNA reports soon for identification.

“We received an official e-mail confirming my brother’s deatha and they have also asked for DNA report. The embassy said that after the matching of DNA samples, they will send the body to India,” he added.

Ajay also disclosed how they sold their one acre to source ₹11.5 lakh to send Ravi brother abroad.

Ajay said the death was confirmed after he wrote to the embassy to sought information regarding his brother’s whereabouts. He said that after regular communications since he reached in January, till 12 March, when Ravi went incommunicado and he was forced to send e-mail to the embassy.

“We also met Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar and were assured all help. Now, despite visit of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia, our men are not being released. Just recently, Karnal youth Harsh also released a video detailing how the Russian army has denied any orders of releasing them,” Ajay said.

Earlier this month, PM Modi had met Russian President Vladimir Putin to raise the issue of releasing Indian nationals working in the Russian military and had received a positive response.

However, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala hit-out at the BJP-led Union and the state governments for their lapses.

The lawmaker accused the saffron party of glorifying Modi’s visit, claiming that despite his meeting, no result came out and news of Ravi’s death was received.

He alleged that they failed to bring back Haryana youth stuck in Russia to India, despite him writing to the Jaishankar in April.