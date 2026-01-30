Trees axed for shopping mall in Sector 62: HC appoints panel to give report on ground realities

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Thursday appointed a panel to look into the allegations of indiscriminate felling of trees for a shopping mall in Mohali’s Sector 62. On the other hand, GMADA has argued that as per Master Plan, the site is earmarked for a commercial site and was being developed as per laid down norms. (HT Photo for representation)

The order was passed by the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry during resumed hearing of a clutch of PILs challenging Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) decision to allow cutting of Mango and heritage trees for construction of a shopping mall for which two plots have been sold to a private firm for nearly ₹900 crore. Acting on the PIL, in December the court stayed further felling of trees on the spot.

Petitioners have alleged procedural lapses in granting approval for axing of trees on 13 acres of land and opposed handing over the site to a private firm for construction of a mall while ignoring environmental concerns. The petitioners are also objecting to allowing afforestation in lieu of felling in the far-off Chandigarh University campus, a private entity, where in future planted trees can’t be monitored.

On the other hand, GMADA has argued that as per Master Plan, the site is earmarked for a commercial site and was being developed as per laid down norms. The private firm also submitted that it had already deposited ₹10 crore for afforestation and was ready to deposit more.

After fierce arguments from different sides and demand from the petitioners that a panel, which has been set up to visit roundabouts of the city to check whether trees needed to be cut for widening of roads or not, should be tasked with a field visit to procure a report on ground realities at the spot.