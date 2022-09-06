Trekker rescued in Kinnaur, NDRF help sought to retrieve the body of another

Shimla The quick reaction team (QRT) comprising personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), state police and home guards safely rescued the injured trekker who was stranded at Khimloga pass in Kinnaur district.

Kinnaur deputy commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said the QRT rescued the injured trekker Subrato Biswas, a resident of West Bengal. “The body of dead trekker Sujoy Dule has been spotted but could not be retrieved from the glacial crevasse despite several attempts,” said Sadiq.

He said the district has sought help from the 14th National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalion station at Jassur of Kangra district to retrieve the body.

A trekking team comprising three trekkers Sujoy Dule, Narrotam Gyan and Subroto Biswas and six porters embarked on a trekking expedition on August 28 from Liwari in Mori Tehsil of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, through 5,712m Khimloga Pass.

On Friday, September 3, while doing rope rappelling to climb down a glacial wall, Dule lost grip on the rope and fell several feet, dying on the spot.

Biswas also fell but from a lesser height and suffered an injury in his hand. The group stayed near the accident spot on Friday night. The next day, one of the trekkers, Narotam Gyan, and three porters reached Chitkul and informed authorities about the incident, after which the administration sent a 35-member QRT to Khimloga pass for search and rescue.

Nearly 47 km long, the high-altitude Khimloga Pass trek is considered one of the toughest treks in the Dhauladhar Mountain range of the Himalayas.

It connects Liwari village of Uttarkashi with Chitkul in Kinnaur. The trek traverses through treacherous trails, dense forests and glacial fields.