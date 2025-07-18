Search
Tremors felt in Rohtak

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 10:32 am IST

This is the third quake in Haryana in less than 10 days. An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck near Jhajjar, which is Rohtak’s adjoining district, last Friday.

Mild tremors were felt in Rohtak and adjoining places after an earthquake struck early Thursday. An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale was recorded at 12:46 am, with its epicentre 15 km east of Rohtak at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre for Seismology said.

However, no casualties or property damage were reported, officials said.

This is the third quake in Haryana in less than 10 days. An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck near Jhajjar, which is Rohtak’s adjoining district, last Friday. A day before that, a stronger quake of magnitude 4.4 struck, again in Jhajjar, triggering tremors across the national capital and adjoining areas.

