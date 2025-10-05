TRF terrorist’s property attached in Srinagar under UAPA

Police on Saturday attached property worth ₹2 crore belonging to designated terrorist Sajjad Ahmad Sheikh, alias Sajjad Gul, in Srinagar. Police and security personnel stand outside the property of Sajad Ahmad Sheikh, head of The Resistance Front (TRF) terror outfit, which was attached by the police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in Srinagar, on Saturday. (PTI)

Officials said that Gul, who is based abroad, is associated with TRF and the proceedings against him has been initiated under UAPA.

Police spokesman termed the house attachment as a significant step towards dismantling terror networks and their support structures. “Police has attached a three-storey residential house constructed over 15 marlas of land (Survey No. 43 min, Estate Khushipora), located at Rose Avenue, HMT. The property, valued at approximately ₹2 crore, stands recorded in the name of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh son of Khawja Anwar Sheikh father of designated terrorist Sajad Ahmad Sheikh @Sajad Gul, as per revenue records and verification from Tehsildar Central, Shalteng, Srinagar,” the spokesman said adding that the attachment has been executed in connection in case under sections 13, 38, 20 UAPA and 2/3 EIMCO Act, registered at Police Station Parimpora.

“Proceedings were initiated under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), empowering authorities to attach properties used or intended to be used for terrorist activities. The action was carried out in the presence of the concerned executive magistrate,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman further said that though the property is registered in the name of the terrorist’s father, investigation has revealed that Sajad Gul is an active stakeholder. “He (Gul) has been involved in facilitating terrorism, running anti-national propaganda and inciting disaffection against the government through various online and social media platforms.”