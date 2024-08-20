Tribal leader Zafar Manhas quits Apni Party

A prominent tribal leader Zafar Manhas resigned from Apni Party on Tuesday and is expected to join Congress. After the Apni Party candidates lost deposits in Srinagar, and Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seats in recent Lok Sabha elections, many leaders within the party have left or are contemplating leaving the party especially with the announcement of assembly elections from September 18. (Representational image)

The Pahari leader, a former MLC, was one of the founding leaders of Apni Party when it was formed by Altaf Bukhari in March 2020 following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Before 2020, Manhas as well as Bukhari were associated with the People’s Democratic Party.

There is speculation that he will join Congress as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi will arrive in J&K for a two-day visit starting Wednesday.

Manhas told the media that he will reveal his future course of action within a few days. “We are talking to our people and also to other parties. Whatever we feel is right, we will do that,” he said.

Manhas’s decision to leave the party comes after his dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections from Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

After the Apni Party candidates lost deposits in Srinagar, and Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seats in recent Lok Sabha elections, many leaders within the party have left or are contemplating leaving the party especially with the announcement of assembly elections from September 18.

Manhas is the fourth prominent leader to have left Apni Party in recent weeks.

On August 6, Noor Mohammad Sheikh, former legislator, who had joined the Apni Party after quitting the PDP, left the party days after former minister and vice-president of Apni Party Usman Majeed, who was formerly associated with Congress, had resigned.

Apni Party, led by former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari and comprising mostly of former ministers and legislators from the PDP, was formed in March 2020 soon after revocation of Article 370 in August 2019. All the top leaders of the party had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah, making the party to be one of the first to reach out to the Centre post the move and, subsequently, labelled as ‘B team’ of BJP.

Manhas said that he can fight the upcoming assembly elections as an independent candidate or from any particular party.

“If the people are with you then you can fight anywhere. If they are not then the party also doesn’t matter,” he said.