Tricity debate: Guns, gangs and a gory picture

Improve intelligence gathering mechanisms

Police and law-enforcement agencies are well aware of all the gangs operating in the Tricity and neighbouring areas, but they hardly take any steps to nab them. Gangsters roam around freely and go on shooting sprees, either to take revenge against rivals or challenge the police force. The breakdown of law and order in the region and lack of fear in the minds of criminals are the major reasons for gang culture. The Tricity police must improve their intelligence gathering mechanism and provide incentives to informers so as to prevent similar shooting incidents in future.

Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Modernise police force to rein in gangs

There is a need to provide youth with the moral and spiritual strength to overcome the feeling of anger and revenge, in these times when there is hardly any job security. Authorities should go for digital verification of vehicles and persons entering the tricity. Further, high definition closed-circuit television cameras should be installed at vulnerable points to monitor traffic and public. Lastly, police force should be modernised with latest equipment to control and investigate crime timely.

Col TBS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Alert citizens, proactive police can help

A better coordination among the police departments of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula can go a long way in controlling the porous borders that provide an easy escape for gangsters. Besides, tenant verification, particularly in paying guest accommodations, is a must to check anti-social elements using these as safe havens. Police should also keep a strict vigil on all active gang and their members regardless of whether they are in jail or not.

Supneet Moyer, Chandigarh

A strict, vigilant police can end this reign of terror

The gang culture in tricity is quite alarming, and the police and administration must be held accountable for it. The criminals hardly have any fear of law or the consequences of their actions. To end this reign of terror, police need to increase their vigilance, strengthen their source-network, and keep a close watch on all youths known to owe allegiance to gangs operating in the city. Besides, tenant verification must be strictly implemented, and closed-circuit television cameras must be installed at all important spots. More importantly, the men and women in khaki must enforce the law and order strictly and not bow to any political pressure.

Amanpreet Kaur Bains, Kurali

Bad parenting is to blame

Spoilt brats of busy, wealthy parents mostly go astray and indulge in criminal activities. University hostels become the breeding grounds for all those who refuse to follow their writ. Political rivalry sometimes leads to formation of gangs, led by those capable of feeding like-minded followers. Youngsters in these gangs are cold-blooded brats who dodge law enforcement officers. Such a gang culture cannot be eliminated overnight. If parents keep an eye on the activities of their children in their formative years, and teach them love, care and forgiveness, we can hope for better future.

SC Luthra, Chandigarh

Onus is on police

Politics plays its role in creating gang culture to suit its designs to intimidate rivals. Police always act as mute spectators instead of instilling fear of law in their minds. Had the beat system been effective, there would be no scope for any such nefarious activity by any individual or group. Constant vigil on educational campuses, night bars and other such places can help. Society should also single out bad elements and inform the police. Moreover, issuing of arms licensed liberally must be avoided.

Raghunath Chhabra, Chandigarh

Strict vigil on tricity borders

Tricity has become a hub of gangs of Punjab and Haryana and the recent killing of Vicky Middukhera has brought this to the fore. It is quite apparent that gangsters find the tricity to be safe haven as it is easy place to escape after committing crimes. The police of the three cities need to work in tandem and keep a strict vigil on the borders of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula to restrict the movement of gangsters.

Vijay Malia, Chandigarh

A joint special task force for tricity

The crime rate, including gang wars, in Chandigarh and its periphery areas are on the rise, which is a cause of concern for both police and people. Criminals get away easily after committing heinous crimes. A special task force comprising the senior police officers of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula should be formed to deal with such criminals in a coordinated way. In addition, tenants’ verification and CCTV cameras installation be made compulsory.

Subhash Chugh, via email

Form a tricity police coordination committee

A committee headed by an IPS officer and headquartered in Chandigarh should be devised to ensure better coordination amongst the police forces of the three cities. This committee should have a proper working mechanism and coordinate on all fronts related to crime, drugs, gangsters etc. Additionally, this committee should also work on issues related to traffic, by involving traffic personnel as well.

Kampreet Gill, Chandigarh

Discourage gun culture

Besides better coordination among the police of the three cities of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, we need the police to strengthen its informers’ network so as to nab all gangsters and history-sheeters. Cops also need to increase vigilance on ground as well as on social media, which are now being widely used by the gangsters for one-upmanship over their rivals. Gun cultures, especially in popular media such as movies and songs, must be discouraged.

Sandeep Rawat, Chandigarh

Time for police reforms

Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi have witnessed gang wars, leaving a trail of blood. Not a new phenomenon. Earlier we had dacoits who operated in their own areas but seldom crossed the path of one another. Now, criminal gangs operate across state borders. Extortion is their common methodology as it an easy route to get rich and powerful. Undoubtedly, most gangs enjoy political and police patronage. Police needs super cops like Ashwani Kumar, KPS Gill and Riberro, who do not succumb to political pressure, to lead the war against these gangs. And no officer must remain posted at the same place beyond a period of three years. Courts also need to carry out serious purposeful introspection. They should under no circumstance grant bail to persons owing allegiance to gang lords.

Col SK Aggarwal (Retd), Panchkula

Ban songs promoting gun culture, alcohol

In order to eliminate gang culture from tricity, there must be total ban on playing songs that promote gun culture and alcohol. This ban should be implemented across the media, including FM Radios, TV channels, internet and discotheques. The honourable Punjab and Haryana high court has already issued directions against playing such songs.

Panditrao Dharenavar, Chandigarh

Work with citizens to catch the gangsters

Every gang has some political connection which gives them the confidence to operate with impunity. This is also why police are unable to take strict action against them. Cops should not entertain political interference and work towards strengthening the presence in the city. At the outset, special training must be organised for residents to make them aware of the need to thoroughly verify their tenants before renting out a place and also alerting the police when they see anything suspicious. Besides, patrolling must be increased and swift action must be taken against anyone found possessing illegal weapons. Action must also be taken against the sand and liquor mafia, which often fund the activities of such gangs.

Subhash Nagpal, Zirakpur

Nip evil in the bud

The gangs and gangsters are not raised in a single day. The general public can barely do much to solve this issue. The onus lies with police and other law-enforcement agencies. Keeping strict tabs on the activities of the gangs can help nip them in the bud.

Surinder Paul Wadhwa, Mohali

Blacklist politicians who back gangsters

Gangs operating in the city have political support that makes them bold to move freely and give threats or take responsibility for murders. Lackadaisical attitude and improper strategy of the police also hinder the action against gang culture. A large chunk of criminals is out on bail and poor decisions by the judiciary give them a chance to carry on with criminal activities again and again. The judiciary needs to restrict bail to such elements. Also, politicians who provide patronage to gangsters must be removed from their positions of power. Arms license should be only be given to persons after proper verification. Jail staff too should stay vigilant against ganglords operating from inside the jail.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Don’t let gangsters go scot-free

Tricity has become a centre of mafia, gang leaders, suppliers of drugs and addicts. After the heat of Punjab police on these gangs, they have got a safe haven in Chandigarh and nearby areas. They are operating from their own luxurious area, the safe havens of jails, and openly threatening members of other gangs over the social media while cops either remain clueless or act as mute spectators. Shoddy investigations, false witnesses, exchange of money all go on to weaken the case against criminals, ultimately letting them go scot-free. So the cops of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula must join hands and work to wipe out the gang culture before it rises to monstrous proportions.

Suresh Verma, Chandigarh

Timely action can prevent crimes

There is a need to strengthen the police beat system. Police, in most cases are aware of the operations and modus operandi of gangs, most of who operate in the periphery. Timely action can prevent many a crimes from occurring. Apart from outsmarting the antisocial elements, there is need for greater coordination on part of various policing authorities involved, fast tracking of criminal cases and non-interference of our politicians .

DS Banati, Mohali

Make the best possible use of technology

To eliminate gang culture from tricity, regular patrolling by police officials is a must. Beat box staff must be equipped with the latest gadgets. Most importantly, in this digital era, police must make the best possible use of technology and use modern equipment such as closed-circuit television cameras etc to catch hold of these criminals. Needless to say, better coordination among the police forces of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula will go a long way in ending the gang culture.

Vineet Gandhi, Manimajra

Bring criminals to justice expeditiously

The murder of a youth Akali Dal leader in broad daylight is a testimony to the deteriorating law and order situation in the tricity. The incident needs to be probed in an expeditious manner and the perpetrators must be brought to justice so as to instill fear of the law in the minds and the hearts of criminals. In the present milieu, student politics has become increasingly complex and widespread. Often, youth turn to politics in the hopes of minting money and grabbing power. Though dabbling with politics is a risky affair, yet it is well known that many political leaders are an outcome of university system across the world. What is really needed in student politics is mindful learning about democracy, timely tutelage under a political party and rightful conduct at the grassroot level.

Surbhi Negi, Dhakoli

Monitor activities of anti-social elements

The tricity authorities should form a committee to maintain law and order. A list of gangsters should be prepared and their activities should be monitored. Strict checking should be carried out on the borders of the three cities and proper verification must be carried out of all tenants, vendors and hawkers. Regular checks should also be carried out at hotels, inns etc which often serve a hideout to such criminals.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Education, equal opportunities for youth

Promising lives are cut short due to the prevailing gang culture in the city as well as the country. We, as a society, have barely taken any steps to prevent youths from taking to the path of crime. Providing education opportunities and an equal chance at a good life can stop many of these youths from throwing away their lives to the world of crime. Teachers must be specially trained to identify and reform any problematic behaviour in the young.

Ishita Nara, via email

Reform and rehabilitate youths in conflict with law

The only and only way to eliminate the crime is to nip the evil in the bud. Criminals and gangsters do not mushroom overnight. Youngsters drawn towards crime take quite a bit of time to become hardened criminals and their sure-shot tell-tale signs certainly appear during incubation period. Parents and teachers should keep a watch for such tell-tale signs. The SHOs of each police station should keep tabs on the activities of youth in the areas. On the slightest of any anti-social tendencies, steps should be taken to reform them. Repeat of crime on any kind should be taken seriously. Educational institutions should be de-politicised, because politics in educational institutions is a fertile breeding ground for gangsters and criminals.

AK Sharma, Chandigarh

Laid-back attitude of law enforcement agencies

Scant fear of law among criminals and a laid-back law-enforcement system are the main reasons why gang culture is thriving in the tricity. Only the strong political will and non-interference in criminal investigation and prosecution in a professional manner, can stem the rot. The tricity governance badly needs synergy and laws on the lines of the Uttar Pradesh gangsters and anti-social activities (Prevention) Act, 1986.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Check songs promoting violence

For the past few years, the tricity has been becoming more and more unsafe due to the various gangs operating here. While the root cause of the rise of gang culture is widespread unemployment, poverty and a general lack of law and order, one must also look at the influence that films and songs have on the minds of the young and the impressionable. References to guns and violence have an impact on the minds of youth who go on to become hardened criminals and a threat to the society.

Simran Sharma, Chandigarh

Growing feeling of fear

Rising incidents of gang violence in the City Beautiful cannot be undermined at all. Such incidents make residents feel insecure in the city. The recent death of a political leader in the Tricity is a wake-up call for authorities. Police must take strict and quick action against the guilty. The gang culture needs to be brought to an end by a certain deadline. The police of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula should work together for the purpose. Advanced weapons should be provided to the police and CCTV cameras to catch the criminals.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

READER OF THE WEEK:

Channelise youths’ energies in a positive direction

The broad daylight murder of Vicky Middukhera has exposed the prevailing gang culture in Tricity. Most of these gangs have thousands of supporters and followers on social media, and their rivalries play out in full public view. Amid high levels of unemployment and the lure of a luxurious lifestyle, youngsters gravitate towards anti-social activities. To put an end to the prevailing gang culture, we must channelise the youths’ energies in the right direction.

Sqn Ldr Manjit Singh Johar (retd), Chandigarh

WHAT EXPERTS SAY:

Instill fear of law

Gangs thrive on the fear factor. The only way to deal with them is through an effective law and order mechanism that instills fear in gangsters. Of course, coordination among tricity law enforcement agencies, good operational intelligence, effective and time-bound prosecution leading to conviction and proper prison management are equally important.

Suresh Arora, former DGP, Punjab

Tenant verification

All landlords have been instructed to verify the antecedents of their tenants. In case any landlord fails to comply, strict action will be taken against them. We are also coordinating with the Chandigarh and Panchkula police and sharing information on real-time basis to check the activities of the gangs. Their sympathisers are also under being closed monitored.

Satinder Singh, SSP, Mohali

Identification

We have already taken steps to identify people working for gangsters and running extortion rackets. Several gang members are lodged in jails, and we brought them on production warrants to city to identify and break the network.

Kuldeep Singh Chahal, SSP, Chandigarh

Vigilance

Besides forging better coordination between police of different states, we need to strengthen our laws and prosecution system. We also need to check the use of mobile phones in jails and keep tabs on encrypted apps such as Whatsapp and Telegram that are widely used by these anti-social elements to plot their next move.

Saurabh Singh, commissioner of police, Panchkula

Crackdown

OCCU has adopted a special strategy for gangsters active in the Tricity. We have been working closely with the Chandigarh and Haryana Police and share information with each other. We are putting special focus on cracking down the organised crime network.

RN Dhoke, ADGP, Organised Crime Control Unit