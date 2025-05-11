Tricity limps back to normalcy, but with caution

As the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan came in on Saturday evening, the tricity administrations withdrew the blackout orders and other restrictions though residents continued to observe the blackout voluntarily through the night. he Nexus Elante Mall, which had closed for public on Friday evening, in keeping with the administrations directions for lights off post sunset, was seen fully lit up on Saturday evening after it was announced that India & Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire. The mall, as well as other parts of the city, however, switched off the lights later in the evening after reports of ceasefire violations came in. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Chandigarh deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar, in an order on Saturday evening, withdrew Friday’s orders for 7 pm closure of shops and other commercial establishments. The restrictions were imposed in view of the armed confrontation with Pakistan on India’s western borders, with reports that the neighbouring country had tried to target 15 military locations, including Chandigarh. As per the DC’s fresh orders, all shops and establishments are now permitted to operate as usual.

Residents in most sectors continued to observe a voluntary blackout with even the streetlights remaining off. Teams of the UT police too moved around the city in PCR vehicles, urging residents, through public announcements, to turn off the lights as a precautionary measure. As per information, a night reserve force was also activated in the city.

In Mohali too, though the official blackout orders were withdrawn, residents continued to observe a blackout amid reports of ceasefire violations and drone sightings in Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mohali deputy commissioner Komal Mittal, in an order, said that all prohibitory orders issued earlier stand withdrawn. A day before, the administration had ordered the closure of all cinema halls and shopping malls in the district from 8 pm to 6 am until further orders.

On Saturday, Mittal said that the situation in Mohali is normal but advised the public to remain alert but not panic.

“Our teams are on alert and have preparations in place. In case of any imminent threat, warnings will be issued,” she said.

The Panchkula administration too revoked the 7pm closure orders for shops but most business owners downed their shutters before norming closing time, as a precautionary measure.

Vikas Manch, Panchkula, member Rakesh Aggarwal said many residents were seen voluntarily switching off lights at their homes, including parking lights. Very few shops were seen open after 9 pm, he added.

PU entrance exams on Monday, semester exams from May 13

The Panjab University has announced that the common entrance exam (CET) for admission to undergraduate courses in the varsity will be held on Monday, and semester exams will take place as per the previously announced schedule from May 13.

In view of the border tensions, PU had on Thursday postponed the exams scheduled for May 9,10 and 12. Several hostel inmates and those staying in paying guest accommodations had returned to their hometowns after the postponement of exams. Controller of examination Prof Jagat Bhushan said the earlier schedule of exams will be followed from May 13 onwards.

The university campus will observe a holiday on Monday with only CET-UG entrance exam students coming to the campus. There is no holiday on Monday for affiliated colleges in Punjab.

The examination centres for CET-UG will remain the same as notified earlier. The entrance exam was earlier scheduled for Sunday.