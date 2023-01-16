Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tricity music lovers witness the magic of Lucky Ali

Tricity music lovers witness the magic of Lucky Ali

Published on Jan 16, 2023 09:08 PM IST

The dense blanket of fog and the bone-chilling cold couldn’t stop Lucky Ali fans from witnessing the magic of his melodious voice during his live concert in Panchkula

Lucky Ali and his band performing live in Chandigarh (Photos: Sant Arora/HT)
BySubhashree Nanda

The dense blanket of fog and the bone-chilling cold couldn't stop Lucky Ali fans from witnessing the magic of his melodious voice during his live concert in Panchkula.

Chants of ‘Lucky Ali’ and ‘O Sanam’ reverberated in the air as the singer-songwriter climbed the stage and the next few hours, as the members of the audience said, were ‘pure nostalgia’.

Indie artistes Arham Fulfagar, and Rishabh and Aakash opened the show with their hit numbers Kaisi Ho, Haule Se, Saanjh, Sheher Tere, respectively.

This was followed by the most-anticipated performance of the evening by Lucky Ali and his band, including Ananda Prasanna Pattnaik on flute, Subash Pradhan on guitar, Raghuram V on bass, Bharath Kumar on keys, and Dinushan Shanmuganathan on drums.

Singer-songwriter Lucky Ali
The singer performed many of his fan favourites including Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Aa Bhi Jaa, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Hairat, Kitni Haseen Zindagi, Gori Teri Aankhein, Jaane Kya Dhoondhta Hai.

The audience, most of whom were millennials, got nostalgic and some were moved to tears when the artiste performed his all-time classic O Sanam (Reprise). The performance, just as most of his shows, was followed by thundering claps and echoes of ‘once more’.

Commenting on the weather, Lucky Ali said, “I like this kind of weather but one has to be very careful.” He advised the audience to take care of their health and follow safety precautions, followed by him crooning Dil Bhi Kahin Hai Pahadon Mein.

While interacting with the audience, he said, “When you’re growing up, you think of everyone as family. But when you step out of that bubble, it’s a strange world out there. It is in these moments that you need to hold on to your faith values, and act accordingly.”

During the course of the show, he also touched upon topics of today’s Bollywood music, success, the journey of life, and his love for mountains. His latest songs Mohabbat Zindagi and Intezaar, were also a part of his performance.

    Subhashree Nanda

    Subhashree Nanda is a Senior Content Producer. She edits for HT City, Punjab, J&K-Himachal and Haryana news desk of Hindustan Times. She occasionally writes on lifestyle, culture, etc.

