Tricity: Teenager, deliveryman killed in separate hit-&-runs

A 14-year-old boy and a 28-year-old delivery executive lost their lives in separate hit-and-run incidents in Panchkula and Mohali on Saturday. Teenager was accompanying his grandfather on a scooter. (HT File)

In the first case, the teen was accompanying his grandfather, Satpal Singh, 58, a resident of Sector 16, Panchkula, to purchase household items on his scooter. Near the Industrial Area Phase-II traffic light, a truck bearing a Rajasthan registration number RJ-04GC-3236, allegedly driven rashly and negligently hit the scooter from the back, throwing both riders onto the road.

While Singh sustained injuries, the truck allegedly ran over the teenager, causing fatal injuries. The driver, later identified as Soma Ram of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, fled the spot.

The boy was rushed to the civil hospital, Sector 6, where doctors declared him dead. Police later tracked down the truck driver and seized the vehicle. Based on Singh’s complaint, Sector-20 police registered an FIR against the driver under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.

In the second case, the delivery executive, identified as Ramjan Ali of Kharar, was heading towards Kurali when an unidentified car struck the motorcycle from the back. The impact threw him onto the road, causing fatal injuries.

Passersby shifted him to the civil hospital, Kharar, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The victim’s brother-in-law, Roshan Ali, told police that he received a phone call informing him about the accident. He and his wife rushed to the hospital, where they identified the deceased. Following the complaint, Sadar Kharar police registered a case against the unidentified driver under Sections 281, 106 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.