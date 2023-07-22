Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup: Nehal’s fiery knock sets up Trident Stallions’ win

Riding on Nehal Wadhera’s fiery 37-ball knock of 80 runs, Trident Stallions beat JK Super Strikers by six wickets in a match played during the ongoing Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday. Trident Stallions beat JK Super Strikers by six wickets during the ongoing Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

Super Strikers scored 175/5 in the first 20 overs and Trident made 175/4 in 17.1 overs to seal the victory. Wadhera played the captaincy innings and scored 80 off 37 balls.

JK Super Strikers won the toss and decided to bat first. Sanveer Singh played a good innings for the team and took the score to 174 for 5 in 20 overs. Singh hit 83 runs in 49 balls with the help of six fours and five sixes. Anmol Malhotra scored 26 runs. Aryaman bagged two wickets from the Trident team. Harshdeep and Nehal got 1-1 success each.

In response, the Trident Stallions got two shocks right off the bat. Vihaan was dismissed after scoring nine runs and Shiven Rakheja after making 16 runs. Wadhera strengthened the team and scored runs continuously from one end.

He brought the team close to victory by smashing 80 runs off 37 balls. His innings included nine fours and four sixes. Shahbaz scored 23 and Salil Arora added 26, while Gaurav Chowdhary scored 13 runs off 11 balls to clinch victory for Trident Stallions in 17.1 overs. Sanveer grabbed three wickets.

Punjab Cricket Association’s (PCA) first T20 league, Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup got underway on July 13. A total of six teams with 20 players each are vying for the cup.

The league matches will end on July 27, followed by knock-out matches from July 28. The final will be played on July 30. In case it rains and the game is washed out, the final will be moved to July 31.

All matches are being broadcasted live nationally on Star Sports First and also online on FANCODE. The winning team will bag a ₹30-lakh reward, while the runner-up team will be awarded ₹15 lakh. The man of the series will get ₹5 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON