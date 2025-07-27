Trio accused of murdering bouncer in Mohali arrested within 12 hours

Mohali police on Saturday arrested three men in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old bouncer, who was stabbed to death after objecting to wrong parking outside his home in Balongi village on Friday morning. Sarabjit Singh, the victim. (HT)

The arrested accused have been identified as Balraj Singh of Amritsar; Sahil of Kurali; and Ravi. They had allegedly attacked the victim, Sarabjit Singh, with sharp-edged weapons after he asked them to move their car parked outside his house.

All three are unemployed and live in a nearby paying guest (PG) accommodation, said police.

DSP Kharar Karan Singh Sandhu said a dedicated team led by Balongi SHO inspector Kulwant Singh traced and arrested the accused within 12 hours of the crime.

“Our team acted swiftly and managed to identify and apprehend the culprits. We have also recovered the weapon used in the crime, along with a motorcycle and a car used by the accused to flee,” he said.

According to police, the trio fled the spot immediately after the crime. Sarabjit, who was on his way to work when the confrontation happened, sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to the Mohali civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said statements of eyewitnesses and residents, along with CCTV footage from the area, helped them track down the accused.

The victim’s body was handed over to the family after post-mortem at the Mohali civil hospital. The accused are facing charges under Sections 103 (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

They were produced before a court on Saturday, following which police secured a two-day remand to further investigate the matter.