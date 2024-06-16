 Trio on bike snatches female cyclist’s mobile phone in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Trio on bike snatches female cyclist’s mobile phone in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 16, 2024 07:56 AM IST

The victim, Aarti, who works at a dental clinic in Phase 11, Mohali, told police that she was returning home on her bicycle around 7.45 pm, when the snatchers targeted her near the slip road of Sector 48, Chandigarh

Three motorcycle-borne snatchers made off with a 27-year-old woman’s mobile phone near Faidan Barrier on Friday evening.

A case under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 49 police station in Chandigarh.
A case under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 49 police station in Chandigarh. (iStock)

The victim, Aarti, who works at a dental clinic in Phase 11, Mohali, told police that she was returning home on her bicycle around 7.45 pm, when the snatchers targeted her near the slip road of Sector 48.

On her complaint, a case under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 49 police station.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Trio on bike snatches female cyclist’s mobile phone in Chandigarh
