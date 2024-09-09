Triple murder accused to be brought to Punjab from Maharashtra on transit remand today

A court in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, on Sunday granted Punjab Police the transit remand of the seven persons accused of recently killing three persons in Ferozepur. They will be presented before a court in Ferozepur on Monday. The Maharashtra police had arrested six shooters and their car driver after a night-long joint operation on Friday. (HT File)

“A team from the Punjab Police, which left Aurangabad for Ferozepur at 2 pm today, will bring the accused here by tomorrow evening,” said Randhir Kumar, superintendent of police (investigation).

Based on intelligence inputs from the Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), the Maharashtra police had arrested six shooters and their car driver from the Samruddhi highway tunnel after a night-long joint operation on Friday.

The arrested individuals are Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopy Baba, of Chohla Sahib in Tarn Taran; Prince of Kunde village in Ferozepur; Ravinder Singh, alias Ravi, alias Sukhu, Sukhchain Singh, Akshay, alias Bagicha, and Rajbeer Singh, alias Daler Singh, all residents of Basti Bagh Wali in Ferozepur. They are known to be close associates of Ashish Chopra, a fugitive who is currently abroad on a fake passport.

They have been accused of attacking a car carrying five persons in Ferozepur on Tuesday. Three of the car occupants, all relatives, were shot dead. Among the dead was Dildeep Singh who had been facing two murder cases and was also booked under the Arms Act.

“A preliminary police investigation revealed that the incident was a result of inter-gang rivalry between two groups,” Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav had said.

The arrested persons have criminal histories, with cases related to murder, attempted murder, robbery, NDPS Act, Arms Act, etc., registered against them. Additionally, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopy Baba, has been declared a proclaimed offender in two cases.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Saumya Mishra had said the joint operation, based on intelligence from the AGTF, led to the arrest of seven accused, while one of the accused was caught earlier by the local police.

A case was registered based on the statement of Charanjeet Kaur, Dildeep’s mother, against eight identified individuals and three unidentified persons. The seven were charged under Sections 103, 109, 351(2), 191(3), 190, and 61(2) of the BNS Act, 2023, and Sections 25(6) and 25(7) of the Arms Act at the Ferozepur city police station.