Troops return to J&K after election duty

For the past week, Kashmir has been witnessing heavy movement of troops as troops that had left the Valley for election duty are now returning.

Officials say around 300 companies of troops, especially the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men, are returning, of which 70 have arrived and the remaining will pour in over the next few weeks.

“This is nothing unusual. Several companies of the Central Armed Police Forces had moved out for the recent assembly elections from our security grid. Now, they are coming back slowly,” said a senior police officer, who overlooks the security grid in Kashmir.

The unusual movement of troops, especially in north Kashmir, had led to speculation that amove similar to August 5 was being planned.