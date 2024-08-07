Troubled by losses, shop owner jumps in front of moving train in Ludhiana

A businessman ended his life on Wednesday by jumping in front of a running train near the Dhandhari railway station, officials said. A businessman ended his life on Wednesday by jumping in front of a running train near the Dhandhari railway station, officials said. (HT File)

The deceased, a resident of New Shivaji Nagar, ran an electronics store which wasn’t doing well, which led to him taking the extreme step, they added..

The deceased’s brother said after a financial transaction with mobile companies, the deceased kept his shop closed for a few days due to ill health. However, the shopkeepers told the distributors of mobile companies that the deceased had run away, he added.

When the deceased opened the shop again, the distributors started harassing him, he alleged. The deceased’s brother said the former left home saying that he was going to the shop.

The Government Railway Police are investigating the matter. Officials said the body was handed over to the deceased’s family after a post-mortem and the last rites were performed.