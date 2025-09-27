Panchkula: Truck driver caught smuggling 8kg poppy husk from Delhi to Himachal

Panchkula police’s anti-narcotics cell seized 8.425 kg of poppy husk from a truck carrying scrap material and apprehended the truck driver on Thursday. DCP crime informed that a case has been registered against the accused under Section 15 of the NDPS Act at Chandimandir police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Giving details, ACP crime Arvind Kamboj said that on September 25, the anti-narcotics cell team was on patrol when they received a tip off about a truck driver transporting poppy husk from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh via Panchkula. Acting swiftly, a team led by incharge Praveen Kumar set up a checkpoint on the Zirakpur highway and began inspecting suspicious trucks.

During the operation, police stopped a truck carrying scrap material. On inspection, a bag hidden behind the driver’s seat under a blanket was recovered. The bag contained 8.425 kg of poppy husk. The driver was immediately taken into custody and identified as Ali Ahmad, 41, son of Fazal Deen, a resident of Asrewali village in Panchkula district.

DCP crime informed that a case has been registered against the accused under Section 15 of the NDPS Act at Chandimandir police station. He was produced before the court today and remanded to three days of police custody. Initial interrogation revealed that the accused had procured the contraband from Delhi and intended to sell it in Himachal Pradesh.