Truck driver held in Panchkula with 26kg poppy husk

The anti-narcotics cell of Panchkula has arrested a truck driver after recovering 26.38 km poppy husk from his possession. The accused, identified as Lal Chand, a 62-year-old resident of Saini Mohalla, Pinjore, was nabbed following a tip-off regarding the transportation of narcotics from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to Himachal Pradesh. The accused was arrested near Ramgarh in Panchkula. (HT File)

The police set up a checkpoint near Ramgarh in Panchkula and intercepted Lal Chand’s truck. During the search, officers discovered a white bag containing a poppy husk hidden behind the driver’s seat. The accused was unable to provide any legal documentation for possessing or transporting the narcotics.

Investigations revealed that Lal Chand had been procuring poppy husk from Madhya Pradesh and distributing it in Panchkula and nearby areas. Following his arrest, a case was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Chandimandir police station.

The accused was presented before the court, where police secured a four-day remand to further investigate the drug trafficking network and identify any accomplices involved in the illegal trade. .