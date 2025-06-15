Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
Truck leaves biker dead in Pinjore

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 15, 2025 08:18 AM IST

A police team rushed the critically injured biked to the Sector-6 civil hospital in Panchkula in an ambulance, but he was declared dead

A rashly driven truck claimed the life of a motorcyclist near Sukhomajri bypass in Pinjore on Saturday evening.

Panchkula police are working to identify the deceased and inform his family. (iStock)
Passers-by who witnessed the accident alerted the police. A police team responded to the scene and rushed the critically injured victim to the Sector-6 civil hospital in Panchkula in an ambulance. However, doctors declared him dead.

While the deceased could not be immediately identified, police said he was wearing a pharmaceutical company’s uniform and could be an employee there. Police are working to identify the deceased and inform his family.

The body was moved to the hospital mortuary, where an autopsy will be conducted after identification.

Further investigation is underway to trace and arrest the absconding truck driver.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Truck leaves biker dead in Pinjore
