Truck runs over 3 Punjab schoolkids
Two sibling among three students were killed and one was injured after a speeding truck hit them in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, police said on Monday.
“The accused truck driver, identified as Jaspal Singh has been arrested. He was booked under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Dasuya deputy superintendent of police Balbir Singh. He said that the accused lost control of the vehicle while driving down the flyover on Miani road at Dasuya in Hoshiarpur district .
Two of the victims identified as Navdeep Singh and Prabhdeep Singh, residents of Khaira Kotli village, Hoshiarpur district, were siblings, said the police, adding, the third deceased was identified as Subhash of Marasgarh locality of Dasuya in the same district. Another student, Rohit, of same locality was critically injured and was hospitalised.
The students belonged to DAV Senior Secondary School, Balaggan area.
According to the eye-witnesses, the truck first hit a girl who was riding a scooter and then rammed into the motorcycle. After hitting the two-wheelers, it ran over two other teenagers.
The motorcycle rider and a pedestrian were killed on the spot, while another rider was declared dead at hospital. The deceased and the injured were students of Classes 9, 10 and 11, said the police.
The bodies were handed over to their family members after the post-mortem, said the police.
Punjab: 2 witnesses turn hostile in ₹600-crore corruption case
Two witnesses have turned hostile in the Rs 600 crore corruption case of 2017, where Punjab vigilance bureau had arrested former an alleged close confidant of the Badal family, engineer Surinder Pal Singh Pehalwan. The two officers, who did not corroborate the facts mentioned in the chargesheet are executive engineer (Xen) Pankaj Mehmi and sub-divisional officer (SDO) Harpreet Singh, both serving in Greater Mohali Development Authority at present.
State mulls making Mumbai-Pune Expressway eight lanes to reduce accidents
The Maharashtra government is planning to convert the Mumbai-Pune Expressway into eight lanes from the existing six lanes for better traffic management and to bring down accidents. Announcing this in the assembly on Monday, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also said that the state would put a system in place where police could find out the exact location of the caller in case of an emergency.
Bankey Bihari Temple to have corridor on Kashi pattern: Minister
AGRA The state government will build a dedicated corridor soon for the smooth movement of devotees from the Yamuna riverbank to the Bankey Bihari Temple in Mathura, minister for sugarcane development and sugar industry Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said on Monday. This corridor will be connected to the Yamuna just like Varanasi's KV Corridor is connected to the Ganga. It can accommodate over 50,000 devotees at a time.
Awaiting bail, Sanjay Raut is now penning a book
Mumbai Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, who was arrested earlier this month by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case in a redevelopment project at Goregaon, is reportedly penning a book behind bars in the Arthur Road prison, in Byculla. Despite his arrest, Raut remains the executive editor of the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. The newspaper has Shiv Sena president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as its editor.
BJP preparing for 2024 Lok Sabha polls by foisting false cases: Akhilesh Yadav in Azamgarh
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged the BJP had begun its preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by foisting false cases on political rivals. Akhilesh Yadav was in Azamgarh for his first visit since his party suffered a Lok Sabha by-poll loss to the BJP in June. Akhilesh was speaking to the media outside Azamgarh jail where he had gone to meet SP MLA Ramakant Yadav.
