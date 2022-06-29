Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tunnel repair: Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway restored
chandigarh news

Tunnel repair: Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway restored

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic on Tuesday morning to repair the tunnel at Panthyal while the Mughal road was opened for light vehicular traffic, officials said.
The traffic was restored on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Tuesday. (ANI File Photo)
The traffic was restored on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Tuesday. (ANI File Photo)
Published on Jun 29, 2022 02:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic on Tuesday morning to repair the tunnel at Panthyal while the Mughal road was opened for light vehicular traffic, officials said. However, the traffic was later restored on the highway.

The traffic department said in a tweet at 6 am that both sides of traffic was stopped on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in view of the repair of the steel Tunnel at Panthyal.

“Traffic will be released after clearance by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI),” it said.

Two other important roads – Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road on the Ladakh side and Mughal road on the Shopian side – were open for vehicular movement. “However, the Mughal road is through for light motor vehicles only,” it said.

Both sides of traffic were stopped on the Jammu-Srinagar highway due to the repair of the steel tunnel at Panthyal on Monday morning and opened later after a few hours.

On Sunday evening, the Mughal road was blocked at Chandimarh due to a landslide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Vivek Phansalkar will replace Sanjay Pandey as the city police commissioner on Thursday. HT Archives

    Vivek Phansalkar appointed as next Mumbai police commissioner

    Amid the political turmoil in the state, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government on Wednesday appointed Vivek Phansalkar as the next Mumbai police commissioner. He will take charge on Thursday as the current city police chief, Sanjay Pandey, is retiring that day. The state home department issued an order in the evening, declaring the name of a 1989-batch Indian Police Service officer, Phansalkar.

  • Ayush Kumar Pandey with kids. (HT Photo)

    Prayagraj lad helping poor kids carve bright future through his edtech startup

    An Edtech startup set up by a former student of United College of Engineering and Research, Naini has adopted around 800 students of Sonbhadra and Prayagraj districts to help them carve a bright future for themselves. Our startup has recently adopted 800 students from Banwasi Seva Ashram in Sonbhadra and from slums of Prayagraj, to serve them with complete tech resources, totally free of cost, the founder of the firm, Pandeyush Kumar Pandey added.

  • Agra police snatching the effigy brought by activists of VHP and Bajrang Dal for burning to protest the Udaipur killing. (HT photo)

    AIMPLB, clerics condemn Udaipur tailor’s murder

    LUCKNOW: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, clerics and priests have condemned the Udaipur tailor's murder, calling it an act of terrorism. To recall, a tailor in Udaipur was beheaded by two men in his shop on Tuesday. The deceased had reportedly shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, a few days ago. Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad said the culprits should be given the strictest punishment.

  • Chandra Shekhar Azad Park in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

    Prayagraj: Historical Azad park to soon have toy train, deer park

    Historical Chandra Shekhar Azad Park of Sangam city is set for a mega revamp and beautification. The artificial lake, developed in 2016 would be beautified again. A small deer park would also be developed inside the park for the amusement of kids. Direction was also given regarding operating golf carts for the elderly, disabled and people with other medical conditions and those who are unable to walk in the park.

  • State president of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Ramashish Rai (hand raised) addressing the media in Agra on Wednesday. (HT photo)

    RLD to launch membership campaign

    Agra State president of Rashtriya Lok Dal Ramashish Rai informed on Wednesday that the party was launching a membership campaign to add lakhs of members to the party organization by December 23, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Rai was interacting with the media along with the party's state spokesperson, Kaptan Singh Chahar. The promise of 2 crores jobs to youths was also not fulfilled, he alleged.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out