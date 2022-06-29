Tunnel repair: Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway restored
: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic on Tuesday morning to repair the tunnel at Panthyal while the Mughal road was opened for light vehicular traffic, officials said. However, the traffic was later restored on the highway.
The traffic department said in a tweet at 6 am that both sides of traffic was stopped on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in view of the repair of the steel Tunnel at Panthyal.
“Traffic will be released after clearance by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI),” it said.
Two other important roads – Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road on the Ladakh side and Mughal road on the Shopian side – were open for vehicular movement. “However, the Mughal road is through for light motor vehicles only,” it said.
Both sides of traffic were stopped on the Jammu-Srinagar highway due to the repair of the steel tunnel at Panthyal on Monday morning and opened later after a few hours.
On Sunday evening, the Mughal road was blocked at Chandimarh due to a landslide.
Vivek Phansalkar appointed as next Mumbai police commissioner
Amid the political turmoil in the state, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government on Wednesday appointed Vivek Phansalkar as the next Mumbai police commissioner. He will take charge on Thursday as the current city police chief, Sanjay Pandey, is retiring that day. The state home department issued an order in the evening, declaring the name of a 1989-batch Indian Police Service officer, Phansalkar.
Prayagraj lad helping poor kids carve bright future through his edtech startup
An Edtech startup set up by a former student of United College of Engineering and Research, Naini has adopted around 800 students of Sonbhadra and Prayagraj districts to help them carve a bright future for themselves. Our startup has recently adopted 800 students from Banwasi Seva Ashram in Sonbhadra and from slums of Prayagraj, to serve them with complete tech resources, totally free of cost, the founder of the firm, Pandeyush Kumar Pandey added.
AIMPLB, clerics condemn Udaipur tailor’s murder
LUCKNOW: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, clerics and priests have condemned the Udaipur tailor's murder, calling it an act of terrorism. To recall, a tailor in Udaipur was beheaded by two men in his shop on Tuesday. The deceased had reportedly shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, a few days ago. Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad said the culprits should be given the strictest punishment.
Prayagraj: Historical Azad park to soon have toy train, deer park
Historical Chandra Shekhar Azad Park of Sangam city is set for a mega revamp and beautification. The artificial lake, developed in 2016 would be beautified again. A small deer park would also be developed inside the park for the amusement of kids. Direction was also given regarding operating golf carts for the elderly, disabled and people with other medical conditions and those who are unable to walk in the park.
RLD to launch membership campaign
Agra State president of Rashtriya Lok Dal Ramashish Rai informed on Wednesday that the party was launching a membership campaign to add lakhs of members to the party organization by December 23, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Rai was interacting with the media along with the party's state spokesperson, Kaptan Singh Chahar. The promise of 2 crores jobs to youths was also not fulfilled, he alleged.
