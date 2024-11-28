Twin blasts in Sector 26: 40 hours on, Chandigarh Police groping in the dark

Over 40 hours have passed since two unidentified men lobbed bombs at Sevilla Bar & Lounge and De’Orra Club in Sector 26 in the wee hours of Tuesday. But police have yet to make a significant breakthrough in the investigation. Despite efforts by Chandigarh Police, the suspects remain unidentified, as they concealed their identities by covering their faces with shawls throughout their escape route. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The suspects’ last known location was traced to Airport Road in Mohali, with CCTV footage showing their escape route. One of the key footages was recovered from the IISER light point in Mohali, indicating that the suspects entered Mohali after the attack. However, their trail goes cold beyond Airport Road, leading police to suspect they may have sought hideout in nearby villages.

Despite efforts by Chandigarh Police, the suspects remain unidentified, as they concealed their identities by covering their faces with shawls throughout their escape route. A senior police officer stated that they had narrowed down a few suspects who they believe may have orchestrated the attack.

Social media post claiming responsibility deleted

Complicating the investigation, a social media post allegedly from gangster Goldy Brar, claiming responsibility for the attack, was deleted shortly after it surfaced. According to the post, the blasts were a response to club owners refusing to pay “protection money”, with a warning of more severe actions if their demands were not met.

However, cyber police have been unable to trace the post’s IP address, leaving no leads on its origin, and the authenticity of the post remains unverified.

Police said the credibility of the social media post was also in question due to the owner’s background. Arjun Thakur, owner of De’Orra Club, has known ties to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and has previously been arrested by Chandigarh Police.

In June 2023, Thakur, son of a former Chandigarh policeman, was apprehended for his involvement in a 2018 shooting incident at F-Bar in Sector 26. Additionally, in May 2023, Punjab Police had dismantled an extortion racket linked to Bishnoi, arresting three operatives, including Thakur.

Police are investigating multiple angles, with extortion from club owners being a key line of inquiry. Police have questioned the club owners about any recent extortion calls from Lawrence Bishnoi or other gang groups, but no information has been disclosed so far by the club owners. Additionally, police are examining the possibility of personal rivalries involving the owners or their partners that may have led to the attack.

Two low-intensity explosions were reported early Tuesday morning outside two bar-cum-lounges in Chandigarh’s upscale Sector 26. The blasts occurred between 3.15 am and 3.30 am, causing minor damage but no injuries.

The first explosion took place in front of Seville Bar Lounge at SCO No. 17, followed by a second blast outside De’Orra Dance Bar at SCO No. 23, located just 30 metres away. At De’Orra, part of the entrance glass door was shattered, while at Seville Bar Lounge, the upper portion of its entry gate was damaged, with fragments of splintered wood, pointed nails, and metal nuts scattered around the area.

Operation cell in-charge transferred

A day after the attack, Chandigarh Police transferred inspector Sher Singh, who was serving in the Operation Cell, to the PO and Summon Cell. Singh was on night duty during the attack, which occurred just 100 metres away from the Operation Cell. Inspector Maninder Singh has now been appointed to take charge of the Operation Cell. Additionally, 15 inspectors and two DSPs have also been transferred.

No progress in Sector 27 robbery case as well

Police have yet to also make any headway in the robbery at the house of 82-year-old Raksha Sharma, a resident of SCF Number 1, Sector 27-C. The incident occurred around 3.45 am on Tuesday, when four unidentified men broke into her home and stole valuables, including gold jewellery, cash and mobile phones, with total worth around ₹41 lakh. This robbery occurred just a short distance from the two low-intensity explosions in Sector 26.

With the Prime Minister’s visit to Chandigarh scheduled for December 3, the police are facing mounting pressure to resolve these high-profile cases.