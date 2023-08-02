Tricity-based twins to participate in World Dance Festival

Thirteen-year-old twin sisters from tricity are all set to participate in the upcoming World Dance Festival in South Korea from August 3 to 9. Twins Tania and Tanisha (HT Photo)

The siblings, Tania and Tanisha, have been training since the age of four. Both have been selected to represent north India in the dance festival organised by the International Dance Organisation, South Korea. Over 20 countries are participating in the championship.

The duo’s dance coach Sameer Mahajan, of Rockstar Academy, said the two had performed at the Dance World Cup in Bengaluru in April, where they bagged the first position. They were also the winners of the Asia-Pacific Dance Congress held in Dubai in June 2023.

“Our mentors have put in a lot of hard work. We are all set to take part in the competition in South Korea,” said Tania.

Tanisha added that they have learned multiple dance styles. “We are proud to be representing India in the competition,” she said.

Choreographer Harpreet Dubey, who teaches them Kathak, says both are being groomed for a fusion performance. “The twins are trained in contemporary, salsa, belly dancing, hip-hop, acrobats, bhangra, and classical dance, among others,” Dubey said.

The twins’ mother, Anamika Kashyap, said, “The girls are dedicated to dance and want to become world-class artistes. I feel proud and will always support them.”

