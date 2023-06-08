Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two army men injured in accidental fire in Rajouri

Two army men injured in accidental fire in Rajouri

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 08, 2023 12:48 AM IST

Two army men were injured after a weapon of one of them went off accidentally inside an army camp in Manjakote area of Rajouri district on Wednesday

Two army men were injured after a weapon of one of them went off accidentally inside an army camp in Manjakote area of Rajouri district on Wednesday morning. “The soldiers belonging to a Rashtriya Rifles unit had returned from their duty and were unloading their weapons when the incident took place. Two soldiers sustained injuries,” said a police official. “They have been shifted to army hospital. Their condition is stated to be out of danger,” he added.

The soldiers from a Rashtriya Rifles unit had returned from their duty and were unloading their weapons when the incident took place. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )
The soldiers from a Rashtriya Rifles unit had returned from their duty and were unloading their weapons when the incident took place. (Representational Photo)

weapon army camp
