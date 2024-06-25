Two arrested, 16 stolen vehicles recovered in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police arrested two men and recovered 16 stolen vehicles, including four Activa scooters, 11 motorcycles and one e-rickshaw, from their possession in connection with a vehicle theft case registered in October 2023. Investigations revealed that the duo, both drug addicts and unemployed, engaged in vehicle thefts primarily for joyriding. They would abandon the vehicles at various locations after using them. (Getty image)

The accused, identified as Monu and Suraj, both residents of EWS Colony, Dhanas, were arrested following a tip-off on Saturday after the police stopped a motorcycle and found to have fake registration details. Upon further verification, the two-wheeler was identified as the stolen vehicle from the 2023 case. Subsequently, the accused were arrested.

The accused were presented before the court on Sunday. Suraj was remanded to judicial custody, while Monu was placed under one-day police remand.