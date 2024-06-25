 Two arrested, 16 stolen vehicles recovered in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two arrested, 16 stolen vehicles recovered in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 25, 2024 08:44 AM IST

The accused, identified as Monu and Suraj, both residents of EWS Colony, Dhanas, were arrested following a tip-off on Saturday after Chandigarh Police stopped a motorcycle and found to have fake registration details

Chandigarh Police arrested two men and recovered 16 stolen vehicles, including four Activa scooters, 11 motorcycles and one e-rickshaw, from their possession in connection with a vehicle theft case registered in October 2023.

Investigations revealed that the duo, both drug addicts and unemployed, engaged in vehicle thefts primarily for joyriding. They would abandon the vehicles at various locations after using them. (Getty image)
Investigations revealed that the duo, both drug addicts and unemployed, engaged in vehicle thefts primarily for joyriding. They would abandon the vehicles at various locations after using them. (Getty image)

The accused, identified as Monu and Suraj, both residents of EWS Colony, Dhanas, were arrested following a tip-off on Saturday after the police stopped a motorcycle and found to have fake registration details. Upon further verification, the two-wheeler was identified as the stolen vehicle from the 2023 case. Subsequently, the accused were arrested.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Investigations revealed that the duo, both drug addicts and unemployed, engaged in vehicle thefts primarily for joyriding. They would abandon the vehicles at various locations after using them.

The accused were presented before the court on Sunday. Suraj was remanded to judicial custody, while Monu was placed under one-day police remand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two arrested, 16 stolen vehicles recovered in Chandigarh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On