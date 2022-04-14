Two arrested for attacking cops with stones at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Enclave

The police on Wednesday arrested two men for assaulting policemen who were trying to resolve their land dispute at Sukhna Enclave on Tuesday.

According to police, Karanbir Singh Dhillon, a resident of Sector 3, had filed a police complaint that Devinder Singh of Sector 18 and Kamlesh Kumar of Kaimbwala village had threatened him and trespassed on his land at Sukhna Enclave.

On Tuesday night, police got to know that the two parties were fighting over the land, following which Sector-3 station house officer (SHO) inspector Sher Singh and Sector-17 SHO inspector Om Prakash, along with their teams, rushed to the spot.

However, as they reached the scene, the two parties attacked the police teams with stones. Two police personnel were injured in the attack and taken to GMSH, Sector 16, for treatment.

A case under Sections 452 (house-trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at the Sector-3 police station, and two of the accused, Devinder and Kamlesh, were arrested on Wednesday.

“The other men who were present at the spot and attacked the policemen will also be arrested soon,” said a police official privy to the matter.