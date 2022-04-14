Two arrested for attacking cops with stones at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Enclave
The police on Wednesday arrested two men for assaulting policemen who were trying to resolve their land dispute at Sukhna Enclave on Tuesday.
According to police, Karanbir Singh Dhillon, a resident of Sector 3, had filed a police complaint that Devinder Singh of Sector 18 and Kamlesh Kumar of Kaimbwala village had threatened him and trespassed on his land at Sukhna Enclave.
On Tuesday night, police got to know that the two parties were fighting over the land, following which Sector-3 station house officer (SHO) inspector Sher Singh and Sector-17 SHO inspector Om Prakash, along with their teams, rushed to the spot.
However, as they reached the scene, the two parties attacked the police teams with stones. Two police personnel were injured in the attack and taken to GMSH, Sector 16, for treatment.
A case under Sections 452 (house-trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at the Sector-3 police station, and two of the accused, Devinder and Kamlesh, were arrested on Wednesday.
“The other men who were present at the spot and attacked the policemen will also be arrested soon,” said a police official privy to the matter.
-
Gangster Kali Shooter’s associate arrested with arms in Chandigarh
Continuing its crackdown on gangsters, the crime branch of the Chandigarh Police arrested an associate of the Kali Shooter gang from a petrol pump in Kajehri village, Sector 52, on Wednesday. The police team also recovered two country made pistols and 10 live cartridges from Karan. Kali Shooter gang's kingpin is alias Kali Rajput, Ravinder, a member of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
-
105 private schools in Delhi given notices over EWS admissions
The Delhi government on Tuesday informed the Delhi high court that it has issued show cause notices for derecognising 105 private schools in the national capital for their alleged failure to admit students from economically weaker sections ( EWS) in the nursery class for the academic year 2021-22. The court said the methodology followed for admissions until now will apply to this process as well and the exercise should be completed within 15 days.
-
4 children feared drowned in Yamuna, one body retrieved
Four boys who had gone to play near the Yamuna in the Kalindi Kunj area feared drowned on Wednesday afternoon, police said adding that one body has been recovered while search is on for others. Police said that a PCR call was received at 3.35pm on Wednesday regarding four children going missing. The boy was identified as Farman.
-
Clean, efficient governance will be my top priority: New Ludhiana DC
A 2012-batch IAS officer, Surbhi Malik, assumed office on Wednesday as the first woman deputy commissioner of the largest district of Punjab. Clean and efficient governance will be her top priority, the new Ludhiana DC said, as she addressed the mediapersons. She has completed her master's degree from London School of Economics on the Commonwealth Scholarship. She did her BA (honours) in economics from Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College.
-
Ludhiana MLA installs boards with helpline for lodging corruption complaints
With the Aam Aadmi Party claiming to take a tough stance against corruption, party's Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi has installed boards mentioning helpline (855-885-6061) of government offices in Gogi's constituency, asking the public to call on the number if any official seeks bribe. Gogi had recently issued the helpline, inviting suggestions and complaints from the residents of his constituency. The same has also been shared on social networking platforms.
