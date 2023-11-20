Two arrested for murder bid on bike taxi driver in Mohali

Two days after a 33-year-old man was hospitalised after being attacked with swords and sharp-edged weapons near Cheema Chowk in Mohali in broad daylight on Saturday morning, police arrested two key assailants on Monday. HT Image

The accused were identified as Harjit Singh, alias Kala, of Kharar, and Sukhdeep Singh of Ferozepur. Both the accused were produced before a local court on Monday and sent to a four-day police custody. The police said both the accused are cab drivers.

The victim, Jagdip Singh, a resident of Chajjumajra, suffered five deep gashes on the head, arms and legs, said police. The father of two, Jagdip operates a bike taxi for a living.

In his statement to the police at the local civil hospital, where he is admitted, Jadip alleged that after dropping off a passenger, he stopped at a roadside tea stall near Cheema Chowk around 10.30 am, when four men arrived there in a car and attacked him with swords and small knives. Hearing his screams, onlookers gathered at the spot, following which the accused fled after threatening him.

Police responded to the scene on being informed and rushed Jagdip to the civil hospital.

“The accused have an old enmity with the victim. They had fought on November 7 as well in Chajjumajra but had reached a compromise. On Saturday, the accused summoned Jagdip near Cheema Chowk, where they assaulted him. It was the public’s timely intervention that saved his life,” a police officer said.

Police said a manhunt has been launched to arrest one Sukhtaj Singh of Ferozepur and an unidentified man in connection with the case.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Phase 1 police station

