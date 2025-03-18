Two ASIs, constable transferred for assaulting duo at Hallomajra police post

Two assistant sub-inspectors, Sewa Singh and Ranjit, along with constable Deepak, were transferred to police lines after allegedly thrashing two young men at the Hallomajra police post on Sunday. Two youths alleged that they were brutally beaten up when they sought police help for two sisters in distress. (iStock)

An investigation is also underway into the policemen’s counterclaims that their uniforms were torn and that they were attacked.

The action came after a formal complaint was filed with the Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) against Sewa Singh and four to five other police personnel, accusing them of brutally assaulting Chandigarh residents Gobind Kumar and National Youth Awardee Rohit Kumar.

According to the complaint filed by Gobind, the incident unfolded on Sunday when he received a distress call from Rohit.

Rohit informed him that two young girls from Hallomajra, Meenakshi and Sakshi, were being physically abused by their father and were crying for help. Acting immediately, Gobind and Rohit rushed to the Hallomajra police post to seek help for the girls.

However, upon reaching the police post, they found Meenakshi and Sakshi already present, visibly distressed and crying, alleging that both their father and police officials had assaulted them.

Gobind alleged that when he and Rohit urged the officers to handle the situation with compassion, they were instead subjected to brutal physical assault by the police personnel on duty.

The complainant alleged that the officers, who were intoxicated, boasted about their authority, claiming that they were above the law and could not be touched. They allegedly beat up Gobind and Rohit with sticks, punches and kicks.

Rohit, who already had a previous spine injury, reportedly suffered grave, life-threatening injuries after the officers specifically targeted his spine. The brutal beating allegedly caused him to lose consciousness and collapse.

Following the assault, an ambulance was called to rush Rohit to GMCH, Sector 32, where he remains under treatment. The complaint details that Rohit sustained a fractured thumb, severe facial swelling, and head and spinal injuries.

After the complaint, the Chandigarh Police administration transferred the accused officers to police lines, with an internal probe underway.