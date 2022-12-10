Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two Bihar men held with 3 kg opium in Ambala

Two Bihar men held with 3 kg opium in Ambala

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 10, 2022 04:06 AM IST

ASP Pooja Dabla said the two Bihar men was nabbed with the contraband after a raid on Thursday and a case was registered at the Ambala Sadar police station

The accused were identified as Amlesh Sahni and Ashok Sahni, both natives of Bihar. (iStock)
The accused were identified as Amlesh Sahni and Ashok Sahni, both natives of Bihar. (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

The CIA-1 unit of Ambala police arrested two men after recovering 3.10 kg opium and 80,000 drug money from them.

They were identified as Amlesh Sahni and Ashok Sahni, both natives of Bihar.

ASP Pooja Dabla said the duo was nabbed with the contraband after a raid on Thursday and a case was registered at the Ambala Sadar police station.

“Ashok lives in a rented accommodation in Ambala. Amlesh used to bring the drugs from Bihar and both sell them locally. Their supplier and other details will be probed during remand,” Dabla told the media.

The accused will be presented before a court on Saturday, a spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out