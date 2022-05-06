Two booked for cheating Ludhiana man of ₹6.27 lakh
Ludhiana police have booked two men for allegedly duping a local resident of ₹6.27 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada.
The accused have been identified as Inderpal Singh Bhatti of Ramgarh, Jalandhar, and DK Pandey of Gurgaon. Police said that one Davinder Singh of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar wasn’t nominated in the FIR because he died a few months ago.
The complainant, Jaspal Singh of Mand Udhowal village in Machhiwara told the police that he worked as a truck driver in Dubai and came in contact with Davinder after returning to India in 2019.
Davinder introduced himself and Bhatti as immigration agents and asked Jaspal to handover ₹4 lakh to the latter to start his paperwork for Canada.
Jaspal said that he gave them the money on February 18, 2021 and an additional ₹2.27 lakh later.
He said that Bhatti sought ₹13 lakh more after sharing a photo of the visa, which he realised was fake. The complainant added that Pandey also assisted them in cheating him.
The duo has been booked under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of Indian Penal Code and Section 24 of Immigration Act.
Other Briefs
Gas cylinder catches fire in Gopal Nagar house, 1 hurt
One person was injured after a gas cylinder caught fire in a house on Street No 1 of Gopal Nagar on Tibba Road on Thursday.
Station house officer Ranveer Singh said the incident took place early in the morning when the owner of the house, Jeevan Kumar, 55, lit the burner for preparing tea. The blaze quickly spread through the house. While Jeevan’s wife and children were able to escape, Jeevan suffered burn injuries and was rushed to the hospital. He has suffered 30% burns, and is stable.
Neighbours along with fire department officials were able to douse the flames. “Material worth ₹10 lakh was gutted in the fire,” Jeevan said.
Four booked for gangraping teen
The Ludhiana police on Thursday booked four men for raping a 16-year-old girl.
The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh of Mata Bhag Kaur Colony; Sahib of Jasveer Colony; Amrik Singh of Dhandari and Sanjay of Deep Nagar, Sherpur.
According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s father, his daughter eloped with Kuldeep on April 27 after stealing a few gold ornaments.
The victim told her father that she met Kuldeep in Gobindgarh village and handed over the jewellery to him. On April 28, Kuldeep took her to a guest house opposite Fortis Hospital where the four men raped her.
The Focal Point police have registered a rape case against the accused.
Chandigarh students find CBSE maths exam straightforward
Students from Chandigarh who took the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 mathematics exam on Thursday found the exam straightforward. “The paper was easy but time-consuming,” said Jyoti of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dhanas, Chandigarh. Another student, Chandrapal, said he found only one question slightly difficult. The students appeared to be in a jovial mood outside the examination hall.
Crime rising, people of Punjab not safe even in their homes: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party government for its “failure to protect the life and property of people”. Reacting to the gruesome double murder in Ludhiana, Warring said people are not safe anywhere in Punjab. Claiming that the criminals are having a field day, he asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to take the issue of law and order on priority basis.
Search ops launched after drone sighting on Indo-Pak border in Tarn Taran
Punjab Police and Border Security Force personnel on Thursday launched a search operation after two drones were sighted along the India-Pakistan border near Khalra village of Bhikhwind subdivision of Tarn Taran. The first drone sighting was reported near Pir Baba border out post (BoP) at around 12:55 am on Thursday. The buzzing sound of a flying object prompted the BSF jawans on duty to resort to firing.
50 days in office: Mann launches drive to fill over 26,000 vacancies in govt depts
Chandigarh : Announcing a massive recruitment drive on the completion of 50 days of Mann's government in office, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday reiterated its commitment to give jobs to the eligible candidates on the basis of their educational qualifications strictly according to the merit. Mann said the state government would soon come up with more jobs to provide livelihood to enable them to lead a life with dignity.
Brain drain from Punjab ‘unfortunate’: CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann was in Ludhiana to preside over function to mark the 299th birth anniversary of Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia at the Punjab Agricultural University. Noting that IELTS centres are mushrooming in the state, Mann said that “even matrimonial ads now ask for girls with 7.5 bands. Punjab is the most fertile land in the world but its unfortunate that the youth are leaving. We have to save the youth from leaving the state.”
