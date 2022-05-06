Two booked for cheating Ludhiana man of 6.27 lakh

Ludhiana police have booked two men for allegedly duping a local resident of ₹6.27 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada.

The accused have been identified as Inderpal Singh Bhatti of Ramgarh, Jalandhar, and DK Pandey of Gurgaon. Police said that one Davinder Singh of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar wasn’t nominated in the FIR because he died a few months ago.

The complainant, Jaspal Singh of Mand Udhowal village in Machhiwara told the police that he worked as a truck driver in Dubai and came in contact with Davinder after returning to India in 2019.

Davinder introduced himself and Bhatti as immigration agents and asked Jaspal to handover ₹4 lakh to the latter to start his paperwork for Canada.

Jaspal said that he gave them the money on February 18, 2021 and an additional ₹2.27 lakh later.

He said that Bhatti sought ₹13 lakh more after sharing a photo of the visa, which he realised was fake. The complainant added that Pandey also assisted them in cheating him.

The duo has been booked under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of Indian Penal Code and Section 24 of Immigration Act.

Other Briefs

Gas cylinder catches fire in Gopal Nagar house, 1 hurt

Ludhiana

One person was injured after a gas cylinder caught fire in a house on Street No 1 of Gopal Nagar on Tibba Road on Thursday.

Station house officer Ranveer Singh said the incident took place early in the morning when the owner of the house, Jeevan Kumar, 55, lit the burner for preparing tea. The blaze quickly spread through the house. While Jeevan’s wife and children were able to escape, Jeevan suffered burn injuries and was rushed to the hospital. He has suffered 30% burns, and is stable.

Neighbours along with fire department officials were able to douse the flames. “Material worth ₹10 lakh was gutted in the fire,” Jeevan said.

Four booked for gangraping teen

Ludhiana

The Ludhiana police on Thursday booked four men for raping a 16-year-old girl.

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh of Mata Bhag Kaur Colony; Sahib of Jasveer Colony; Amrik Singh of Dhandari and Sanjay of Deep Nagar, Sherpur.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s father, his daughter eloped with Kuldeep on April 27 after stealing a few gold ornaments.

The victim told her father that she met Kuldeep in Gobindgarh village and handed over the jewellery to him. On April 28, Kuldeep took her to a guest house opposite Fortis Hospital where the four men raped her.

The Focal Point police have registered a rape case against the accused.