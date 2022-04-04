Two booked for inciting protesting Panchkula sanitation workers, allege MC vendetta
Two members of Vikas Manch, a sanitation workers group, who had been booked for participating in an anti-corruption protest have come forward to allege wrongfully implicated and vedette being the driving force behind the FIRs against them.
Police on Saturday booked three persons, Manju, a door-to-door garbage collector, and two other members of Vikas Manch Rakesh Aggarwal and Devraj Sharma, for allegedly instigating garbage collectors for throwing garbage outside the municipal corporation (MC) office in Sector 14, causing public nuisance during Friday’s protest.
One of the accused, Rakesh Aggarwal said, “Upon arriving at the MC office to collect an RTI reply, the protest outside the MC building was already underway. We waited for a while, but did not receive the RTI reply. In the evening, we were told that a case has been registered against them.”
Alleging foul play, the 75-year-old man, “The FIR is baseless and false as nothing happened on the day. No one among us created a nuisance, no one misbehaved with any official and no one was stopped from entering the office.”
He further claimed that the authorities were trying to subdue members of the Vikas manch for their continued attempts to highlight corruption.
Sector 14 police station house officer (SHO) Ram Bhagat, meanwhile, said, “We have footage of them participating in the protest. I was present there and told them several times to not create nuisance, but they did not heed. They have been rightly booked and will be arrested also.”
Devraj Sharma, the other accused, added, “They are trying to protect the officials, whose names have appeared in the recent corruption cases.”
A case had been registered under sections 109 (abetting an offence), 183 (resistance to the taking of property by the lawful authority of a public servant), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way), 290 (public nuisance), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.
-
Kashmir fake encounter case: Court martial proceedings initiated against Army Captain
The army has initiated general court martial proceedings against a captain for the killing of three men in a staged encounter in Amshipura in south Kashmir in July 2020 after a Court of Inquiry found that troops had “exceeded” powers vested under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or Afspa, the Srinagar public relations officer (Defence) said in a statement on Sunday.
-
Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojana: ₹13.75 crore disbursed to 4.4k beneficiaries in HP
The Himachal Pradesh government has till now disbursed ₹13. 75 crore under the Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojana to 4,437 girls in the state, a government spokesman said. In Kangra district, the highest amount of ₹4.86 crore has been provided to 1,569 beneficiaries; followed by Mandi where ₹1.81 crore has been provided to 584 and Chamba where ₹1.47 crore has been provided to 476 beneficiaries.
-
LeT modules busted in J&K’s Bandipora, five arrested
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) modules were busted and five militant associates were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said on Sunday. Based on specific information, police along with security forces arrested four terrorist associates in the north Kashmir district, a police spokesman said. In another incident, police along with security forces arrested one terrorist associate at a checkpoint in the Rakh Hajin area of Bandipora.
-
Himachal CM announces benefits for state govt staffers
A month after the Himachal government faced vehement protests from employees over reversal of the Old Pension Scheme, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, eyeing electoral gains, tried to assuage them by announcing benefits on Sunday. He made these announcements during the Karamchari Maha Sammelan of the Himachal Pradesh Non-Gazetted Employees Federation at Hotel Peterhoff here on Sunday. Congress has already announced that if voted back to power, they will restore the Old Pension Scheme.
-
Provocative statements: Punjab Police book Delhi BJP spokesperson
Chandigarh: Punjab Police have booked Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint by a resident of Mohali, AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia. The AAP is in power in Punjab as well. The FIR against Bagga and an unidentified person was registered on April 1 at Punjab State Cyber Crime Police Station in Mohali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics