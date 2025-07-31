Two booked for raping Jammu woman in Jind

The Jind police has registered a case against two men for alleged rape and abduction of a 26-year-old woman from Katra in Jammu two months. The woman further alleged that the accused did not give her food and took her gold and silver ornaments along with some cash, adding she and her son were left at Narwana railway station in Jind from where she went to her home in Jammu.

In her complaint to Garhi police in Jind, the woman said that she met two men from Jind during a pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi last year.

“The accused Sonu and Heeran, both aged 37, had requested me to call a number during the pilgrimage as their mobile phones were facing network issues. Later, they started texting and we became friends. On May 5, I along with my son came to buy some clothes at Punjab’s Ludhiana and the duo reached there. They lured me and brought me along with my son to their native village Rasidan in Jind on May 5. The duo held me and my son captive and raped me several times on May 5 and 6,” she alleged in the police complaint.

The woman further alleged that the accused did not give her food and took her gold and silver ornaments along with some cash, adding she and her son were left at Narwana railway station in Jind from where she went to her home in Jammu.

Jind police spokesperson Anil Kumar said that the woman approached the police on July 28 and the accused were booked under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (criminal intimidation), 64 (punishment for rape), 70 (gang rape) and 127 (wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Investigating officer Meena said that the woman’s medical examination was conducted at Jind civil hospital and a report is awaited. She said that the police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused, who are at large.