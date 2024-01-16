Two brothers shot at by rivals in Ludhiana’s Jain Colony

A Kabir Nagar resident and his brother were on Saturday shot at by their rivals following a scuffle in Jain Colony, Daba, on Monday afternoon. Earlier, both the groups had pelted stones at the others. Police officials investigation the incident, which took place in Jain Colony, Ludhiana, on Monday afternoon. (HT File)

The accused had called on the duo on the pretext to settle an old enmity. After the duo and their friend reached the spot, the accused attacked them. A local shopkeeper also suffered injuries after he tried to intervene.

The accused had fired at least six bullets targeting the victims, with three bullets hitting them. They were rushed to a private hospital.

They have been identified as Maninder Singh alias Baba, 26, of Kabir Nagar and his brother Ranbir Singh alias Laddu, 24. Two bullets hit Maninder In his leg and arm, while RanbIr sustained a bullet injury in his arm.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Investigators also suspected involvement of a lawyer, who is a relative of one of the key accused.

Inderjit Singh, a friend of the victim, told police that he had gone on Monday morning to see his friend Maninder Singh and his brother Ranbir. The accused, Harsh Mahajan of Jain Colony, called Maninder and asked him to come to Jain Colony to settle an old dispute.

Inderjit Singh, who accompanied the duo to Jain Colony, said, “When we reached the spot, we met Harsh and several others. Sensing danger, we refused to get involved and left. The group, however, pelted stones at us and opened fire targeting Maninder and Ranbir, both of whom suffered bullet injuries. After I raised an alarm, the accused escaped from the spot.

Sharing further details, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Industrial area-B) Sandeep Vadhera said Maninder and Harsh Mahajan shared an old enmity with the accused. Earlier, the police had lodged a first information report (FIR) against Maninder. The two groups had on Lohri night indulged in an altercation.

The ACP said Harsh’s brother-in-law, who is a lawyer in Chandigarh, was also present at the spot. Inderjit Singh had alleged that Vinod Raj had opened fire on the duo. Investigators are verifying if the accused had a licensed weapon.

A case will be registered after recording the statement of the victims, he added.