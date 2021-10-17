Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two Chandigarh residents fall prey to online fraud
Two Chandigarh residents fall prey to online fraud

A Sector 23, Chandigarh, resident was duped of 20.12 lakh by imposters who claimed to be IRDA employees, while a Sector 39 resident lost 18,000 to online fraud while trying to sell furniture
Two Chandigarh residents were targeted by online fraudsters through their insurance policy and online advertisement to sell old furniture. (HT File/ Representational image)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 03:10 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two city residents were targeted by online fraudsters.

A Sector 23 resident was duped of 20.12 lakh by imposters who claimed to be employees of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA).

In his complaint, Narinder Singh, a resident of Sector 23, alleged that he got a call from an unidentified number, with the caller posing as an employee of the IRDA. The caller told him that he could help him claim the maturity amount of his insurance policy.

Later, he received calls from different numbers and they took his bank details, following which 20.12 lakh were withdrawn from his account. A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered.

In the other case, a resident of Sector 39, lost 18,000 while trying to sell furniture through an online portal. In his complaint, Ravi Bhusan Kansal, a resident of Sector 38, told the police that his daughter had posted an advertisement on OLX for selling old furniture.

He said a man,identifying himself as Manoj Kumar, contacted him about it. To make the payment, he shared a link and asked him to click on it.

As he accessed the link, 18,000 were debited from his account. A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120 -B of the IPC has been registered.

