Two Chandigarh residents fall prey to online fraud

Two city residents were targeted by online fraudsters.

A Sector 23 resident was duped of ₹20.12 lakh by imposters who claimed to be employees of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA).

In his complaint, Narinder Singh, a resident of Sector 23, alleged that he got a call from an unidentified number, with the caller posing as an employee of the IRDA. The caller told him that he could help him claim the maturity amount of his insurance policy.

Later, he received calls from different numbers and they took his bank details, following which ₹20.12 lakh were withdrawn from his account. A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered.

In the other case, a resident of Sector 39, lost ₹18,000 while trying to sell furniture through an online portal. In his complaint, Ravi Bhusan Kansal, a resident of Sector 38, told the police that his daughter had posted an advertisement on OLX for selling old furniture.

He said a man,identifying himself as Manoj Kumar, contacted him about it. To make the payment, he shared a link and asked him to click on it.

As he accessed the link, ₹18,000 were debited from his account. A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120 -B of the IPC has been registered.