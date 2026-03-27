Two child marriages foiled in Jind, minors rescued, say officials

Timely intervention by the Jind Child Welfare Committee, an NGO named Mission to the Desperate and Destitute (MDD) of India, and local administration prevented two child marriages in 24 hours in Jind involving girls just 15-years-old and 16 years and six-months-old, respectively. No FIR was registered as the marriage was not solemnised. (HT Photo for representation)

In the first incident, the child marriage of a 15-year-old girl was stopped just in the nick of time when the officials reached the venue even as the groom’s wedding procession was barely 10 km away in Narwana. Officials said as the news of the intervention spread, the wedding procession turned back. The girl was forcibly being married off by her family with a 20-year-old boy in Jind’s Narwana on Wednesday, the officials said.

The team counselled the girl and produced her before the Committee. The groom, who was under the legal marriage age of 21, was also directed to appear before the Committee. Narendra Sharma, district coordinator of the NGO, said that a few days ago, the girl’s uncle had written to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) claiming that the girl’s father had taken ₹1.5 lakh from the groom’s family to solemnise her marriage. Acting on the complaint, the NCPCR had directed the superintendent of police, Jind, to take action in the case.

“After receiving the information, a team comprising police officials, child marriage prohibition officer and our NGO employees reached the marriage venue. When documents were checked, the girl was found to be 15 and six-months-old and a Class 6 drop out. The parents of the girl were counselled and they signed on undertaking that they would not marry off their daughter until she turns 18,” Sharma added.

According to police officials, the girl was moved to a child care institution after refusing to return home for fear that her parents would again force her into marriage. No FIR was registered as the marriage was not solemnised. “The girl is being counselled by the institution,” the official said.

In a separate incident on Thursday, authorities successfully intervened in another child marriage in Jind. Upon verification, the bride was found to be just 16 years and six-months-old, while the groom was 25. Officials said a big marriage procession of more than 100 guests from Karandi village in Fatehabad district had come to Jind to complete the marriage rituals.

The rituals were going on when a joint team comprising of child marriage prohibition officer, police officials and MDD of India (NGO) reached the spot. The officials said that the girl’s parents told them that they were unaware about the provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA), 2006, and they would marry their daughter only after she turns 18 years.