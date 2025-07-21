Two children of migrant labourers drown in tank in Himachal’s Lahaul

Two children of a migrant labourer couple drowned while bathing in a water tank near the army camp at Dalang in Lahaul, police said on Monday. Two children of a migrant labourer couple drowned while bathing in a water tank near the army camp at Dalang in Lahaul, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the parents of the children of Nepali origin were working in a nearby field when three children entered the tank to bathe.

Two of them drowned, while the third managed to swim to safety.

The police identified the two deceased children as Dipin, 10, and Pradeep, 12.

The third child informed people about the mishap.

Keylong deputy superintendent of police Rashmi Sharma said that the bodies were handed over to the family after the post-mortem.