Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Two children of migrant labourers drown in tank in Himachal’s Lahaul

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 04:34 pm IST

The parents of the children of Nepal origin were working in a nearby field when three children entered the tank to bathe, one of them managed to swim to safety.

Two children of a migrant labourer couple drowned while bathing in a water tank near the army camp at Dalang in Lahaul, police said on Monday.

Two children of a migrant labourer couple drowned while bathing in a water tank near the army camp at Dalang in Lahaul, police said on Monday.
Two children of a migrant labourer couple drowned while bathing in a water tank near the army camp at Dalang in Lahaul, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the parents of the children of Nepali origin were working in a nearby field when three children entered the tank to bathe.

Two of them drowned, while the third managed to swim to safety.

The police identified the two deceased children as Dipin, 10, and Pradeep, 12.

The third child informed people about the mishap.

Keylong deputy superintendent of police Rashmi Sharma said that the bodies were handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two children of migrant labourers drown in tank in Himachal’s Lahaul
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On