Two civilians charred to death inside Army camp in Doda

Two men, who ran a tailoring shop inside an army camp in Doda were charred to death in a fire incident during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, said officials. The bodies of both the workers were recovered from the scene and were handed over to their next of kin for last rites. (iStock)

The deceased were identified as Parshotam, 55, of Samba and Som Raj, 45, of Kathua.

They ran a tailoring shop in the Arnoda Ghat Army camp and were caught in the fire caused due to some snag in a kerosene heater, said a police official. The fire was reported at around 2.30 am.

Police have taken cognizance.