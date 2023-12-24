close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two civilians charred to death inside Army camp in Doda

Two civilians charred to death inside Army camp in Doda

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Dec 24, 2023 06:50 AM IST

Two men died in a fire at a tailoring shop inside an army camp in Doda. The fire was caused by a snag in a kerosene heater. Police are investigating.

Two men, who ran a tailoring shop inside an army camp in Doda were charred to death in a fire incident during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, said officials.

The bodies of both the workers were recovered from the scene and were handed over to their next of kin for last rites. (iStock)
The bodies of both the workers were recovered from the scene and were handed over to their next of kin for last rites. (iStock)

The deceased were identified as Parshotam, 55, of Samba and Som Raj, 45, of Kathua.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

They ran a tailoring shop in the Arnoda Ghat Army camp and were caught in the fire caused due to some snag in a kerosene heater, said a police official. The fire was reported at around 2.30 am.

The bodies of both the workers were recovered from the scene and were handed over to their next of kin for last rites.

Police have taken cognizance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out