Two cousins booked for raping, impregnating relative in Mohali’s Landran
Police have booked two cousins for repeatedly raping their 18-year-old relative and impregnating her twice.
In her complaint, the 18-year-old girl told the police that she had been living with her aunt in Landran since her parents died three years ago. Her two elder sisters are married and a brother lives in Mullanpur.
She alleged that in 2020, the son of her aunt’s sister-in-law raped her repeatedly and threatened her against revealing the matter to anyone. When she found out that she was pregnant, she informed her aunt’s son, who took her to Patiala for an abortion.
But thereon, her cousin also started raping her and did not allow her to leave the house. Whenever she insisted to step out, he would beat her up.
She said she found out that she was pregnant again in March this year, following which her cousin gave her a pill that caused an abortion.
The same day, she was visited by another aunt and she narrated her ordeal to her. Her aunt got her medically examined and approached the police after rape was confirmed.
Investigating officer sub-inspector Sharda Chandel said both accused were absconding. They had been booked for rape under Sections 376 (2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Sohana police station.
-
Inform district if students show any ‘flu-like’ symptoms: Noida official
“You are requested to immediately inform the Covid helpline 1800492211 or write to the email id cmogbnr@gmail.com if any student displays symptoms such as cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea or any other Covid-related symptoms to that timely action can be taken,” the CMO's letter to the education department said. Gautam Budh Nagar district on Wednesday reported 33 new Covid-19 cases. Of these, 10 cases were among children, health officials said.
-
Mohali deputy commissioner interacts with media, assures corruption-free administration
Newly appointed deputy commissioner Amit Talwar on Wednesday said the administration was working to provide responsible and accountable governance to people. Talwar said after assuming office, he made surprise checks at public service centres, such as Suvidha Centres, Fard Kendra, RTA and Tehsil Complex, and listened to problems of people visiting these centres. “At the same time, we intend to deal with illegal constructions and fraudulent builders with an iron hand,” he said.
-
Two arrested for attacking cops with stones at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Enclave
The police on Wednesday arrested two men for assaulting policemen who were trying to resolve their land dispute at Sukhna Enclave on Tuesday. According to police, a resident of Sector 3, Karanbir Singh Dhillon, had filed a police complaint that Devinder Singh of Sector 18 and Kamlesh Kumar of Kaimbwala village had threatened him and trespassed on his land at Sukhna Enclave.
-
Gangster Kali Shooter’s associate arrested with arms in Chandigarh
Continuing its crackdown on gangsters, the crime branch of the Chandigarh Police arrested an associate of the Kali Shooter gang from a petrol pump in Kajehri village, Sector 52, on Wednesday. The police team also recovered two country made pistols and 10 live cartridges from Karan. Kali Shooter gang's kingpin is alias Kali Rajput, Ravinder, a member of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
-
105 private schools in Delhi given notices over EWS admissions
The Delhi government on Tuesday informed the Delhi high court that it has issued show cause notices for derecognising 105 private schools in the national capital for their alleged failure to admit students from economically weaker sections ( EWS) in the nursery class for the academic year 2021-22. The court said the methodology followed for admissions until now will apply to this process as well and the exercise should be completed within 15 days.
