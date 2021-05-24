Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two Covid patients diagnosed with black fungus die in Patiala hospital
Black fungus cannot be dubbed as the main cause of the deaths as the patients were suffering from Covid complexities, says civil surgeon
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 01:18 AM IST

Patiala

Two Covid positive patients, who were also diagnosed for mucormycosis, popularly known as black fungus, died at Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital on Sunday.

Confirming the deaths, civil surgeon Dr Satinder Singh said: “The patients died due to Covid complexities. Black fungus cannot be dubbed as the main cause behind the deaths,” he said.

Last week too, two Covid patients having black fungus died at the hospital.

On Sunday, the state government has constituted an expert committee under Dr RPS Sibia, Covid care in-charge of Rajindra Hospital, to monitor fungus cases across the state.

State chief secretary Vini Mahajan tweeted: “The expert committee set up under the chairmanship of Dr Sibia to guide all hospitals in the prevention and treatment of mucormycosis, and support in procuring medicines for the same.”

On Saturday, a 57-year-old man died at Muktsar after developing complications caused by black fungus infection. This was the second death in Muktsar district as another patient succumbed to fungal infection at a Bathinda hospital on Friday.

On May 16, a Sangrur man succumbed to the infection at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

