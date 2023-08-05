Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two criminals arrested with arms and ammunition in Hoshiarpur

Two criminals arrested with arms and ammunition in Hoshiarpur

ByPress Trust of India, Hoshiarpur
Aug 05, 2023 11:43 PM IST

Two pistols and nine live cartridges were recovered from Rohit and Daljinder, said senior superintendent of police Sartaj Singh Chahal

Two criminals were arrested with arms and ammunition in Hoshiarpur district, said the police on Saturday.

Rohit and Daljinder were arrested after their vehicle was intercepted by a police team near the local railroad crossing when they were coming from the Phagwara side, said senior superintendent of police Sartaj Singh Chahal.

Two pistols and nine live cartridges were recovered from the duo, he said.

Rohit is facing four cases under the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act while Devinder has been charged in three criminal cases, according to police.

