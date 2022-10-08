Two days after bride’s abduction, police recover SUV, bike in Tarn Taran

Two days after a bride was allegedly abducted by some armed men near the Rasoolpur Canal on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway, police on Saturday recovered a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a motorcycle, which were used by the accused.

On Thursday, Jashanpreet Kaur of Sangha was allegedly kidnapped by 12 persons. A case under Sections 365 (kidnapping), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various Sections of the Arms Act has been filed at Sadar police station against the accused. The case was registered on the complaint of Jashanpreet’s mother Amarjit Kaur. She said her daughter was married to one Karanbir Singh of Gulalipur village. “After the marriage, my daughter and son-in-law were clicking their photographs near Rasoolpur Canal. In the meantime, the accused came on two SUVs and a motorcycle. They opened fire with an intention to kill and kidnapped my daughter,” she had said.

Rohit, Vicky, Arsh, Sahib, Palwinder Singh and Hira Singh and five unidentified persons have been booked.

Sadar station house officer (SHO) Gurcharan Singh said they have recovered an SUV and a motorcycle used by the accused and their raids were on to nab the accused. A police official, who requested not to be named, said they were also probing the role of the kidnapped woman. “During our probe, it has come to the fore that the woman had been in contact with one of the accused,” he added.