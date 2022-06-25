Two days after named Machhiwara co-op bank chairman, AAP leader found dead

Two days after his appointment as the chairman of the Machhiwara Agricultural Co-operative Development Bank in Ludhiana, Aam Aadmi Party leader Ajaypal Singh Gill, 55, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his house at Adiana village of Machhiwara.

Police said Gill returned home at 9pm on Friday after meeting AAP workers. “After having dinner, Gill went to his room to sleep, while his wife and daughter were in another room,” Samrala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harwinder Singh Khaira said.

On Saturday morning when he did not respond to repeated knocks, his wife and daughter broke open the door of his room only to find his body hanging from the ceiling fan.

Khaira said no suicide note was recovered.

AAP leaders Sukhwinder Singh Gill and Kewal Singh Haidon told the police that they had attended meetings with Ajaypal Singh Gill on Friday and he did not seem upset.

Gill had joined the AAP in 2017. He worked as a chemist before joining politics. His wife had unsuccessfully contested the Machhiwara municipal council elections. His elder son is settled in New Zealand, while his elder daughter is in Dubai. He was living at Macchiwara with his wife and younger daughter.

