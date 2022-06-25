Two days after named Machhiwara co-op bank chairman, AAP leader found dead
Two days after his appointment as the chairman of the Machhiwara Agricultural Co-operative Development Bank in Ludhiana, Aam Aadmi Party leader Ajaypal Singh Gill, 55, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his house at Adiana village of Machhiwara.
Also read: Days after Punjab IAS officer Sanjay Popli held for corruption, his son dies by suicide
Police said Gill returned home at 9pm on Friday after meeting AAP workers. “After having dinner, Gill went to his room to sleep, while his wife and daughter were in another room,” Samrala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harwinder Singh Khaira said.
On Saturday morning when he did not respond to repeated knocks, his wife and daughter broke open the door of his room only to find his body hanging from the ceiling fan.
Khaira said no suicide note was recovered.
AAP leaders Sukhwinder Singh Gill and Kewal Singh Haidon told the police that they had attended meetings with Ajaypal Singh Gill on Friday and he did not seem upset.
Gill had joined the AAP in 2017. He worked as a chemist before joining politics. His wife had unsuccessfully contested the Machhiwara municipal council elections. His elder son is settled in New Zealand, while his elder daughter is in Dubai. He was living at Macchiwara with his wife and younger daughter.
-
Bengaluru to face power outages till June-end. See list of areas here
Here is a day-wise list of areas to be affected - June 26, Sunday: (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Shiva Farm Ind Area, Industgrial Area, Kaveripura Ranganathapura, Kcg Ind. Area, Nanjappa Ind. June 28, Tuesday: (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or earlier.)
-
Days after Punjab IAS officer Sanjay Popli held for corruption, his son dies by suicide
The only son of senior Punjab IAS officer Sanjay Popli, 26, Kartik Popli, who was arrested on Monday for corruption, died of a gunshot wound in the head when a team from the Vigilance Bureau was at the house a search in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on Saturday afternoon. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had on Monday arrested director, pensions, Sanjay Popliin a corruption case. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
-
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday morning
Residents of Sullia taluk in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district told news agency PTI they felt mild tremors at around 9 am on Saturday morning. They said they heard a loud sound as the earth shook for about 45 seconds. The areas affected are Kallugundi, Sampaje, Goonadka, Aranthodu, Ivarnadu, Thodikkana and Peraje. Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner KV Rajendra said many people called from Sullia to inform him of the tremors.
-
Shiv Sainiks protest against Eknath Shinde, rebels in Navi Mumbai, Panvel areas
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra caused due to the rebellion by a section of legislators led by Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena leaders and workers came out on Saturday in Navi Mumbai and Panvel region to show support to chief minister Uddhav Thakeray. Effigies were burnt and slogans raised against Eknath Shinde and the rebel MLAs. New posters were also put up in Vashi in support of Thackeray after several such posters appeared on Friday.
-
SM Krishna, Narayana Murthy, Prakash Padukone selected for Kempegowda Award
Former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna, Infosys founder and IT industry veteran N R Narayana Murthy, and former badminton player Prakash Padukone, have been selected for the 'Kempegowda International Award', which has been instituted beginning this year. Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Vice-President of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Authority, made an announcement to this effect on Saturday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics