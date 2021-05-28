Two deaths due to black fungus at IGMC, Shimla

Himachal Pradesh has reported its first fatalities due to black fungus after two patients succumbed to the infection at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla.

IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said on Friday that a 49-year-old diabetic man from Kasauli, who was admitted to the hospital on May 22, died of mucormycosis late on Thursday.

The second patient, a 38-year-old man from Nadaun in Hamirpur district, was brought to IGMC on Thursday. He too was diabetic and had swelling in the sinus area.

“The fungus had affected their brain that ultimately resulted in their death,” Dr Janak Raj said.

Himachal Pradesh had recorded its first case of mucormycosis on May 22 when a 52-year-old woman from Hamirpur was found infected. At present, she is undergoing treatment at IGMC.

The state has recorded seven cases of mucormycosis so far. Three patients are undergoing treatment at IGMC and two at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.

Mucormycosis or called black fungus is caused by a mould found in soil and in decaying organic matter such as rotting leaves. People get mucormycosis, of which there are several types, by breathing in the fungal spores.

Intense headache, pain in the sinus area and the right eye, blurred vision and swollen cheeks are some symptoms.