Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Two die after car veers off road in Himachal’s Chamba

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Apr 21, 2024 06:06 AM IST

Another passenger sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, Himachal

Two people were killed on Friday night when the car that they were travelling in veered off the road near Lahra in the Salooni subdivision of Chamba district.

The car feel into a gorge after veering off road near Lahra Himachal’s Chamba. (HT File)
The deceased included the deputy pradhan of a local village panchayat.

The duo has since been identified as, Nagesh Kumar, 36, of Khadjota panchayat, hailing from Siyul village, and Chaturu Ram, 46, of Lahara village, who operated a fair price shop.

Another passenger, Kuldeep Kumar, 41, sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, where his condition is reported to be critical.

According to senior police officials in Chamba, the incident occurred on the Chakoli-Dhalla-Lahara road, involving a car registered under a Himachal number.

The car was said to have veered off the road and plunged into a 300-m deep gorge.

Villagers alerted authorities upon hearing the crash, prompting immediate rescue efforts and medical assistance for the injured. The cause of the accident is being investigated by the police.

Following post-mortem examinations, the bodies were handed over to the respective families for cremation in their native villages.

