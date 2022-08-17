Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two die by suicide in Chandigarh tricity area

Two die by suicide in Chandigarh tricity area

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 02:43 AM IST
Police said no suicide note has been found. They had received information about a girl being brought to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, in an unconscious state. Doctors had declared her brought dead.
Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated in both cases. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali

Two suicides were reported in the tricity on Tuesday.

In the first case, a 19-year-old girl was found hanging in her house in Khuda Ali Sher. The victim hailed from Haryana and was in Chandigarh to prepare for IELTS.

In the second case, a 30-year-old man died by suicide at his house in Mubarakpur area of Dera Bassi on Tuesday. Mubarakpur police station in-charge Kulwant Singh said the deceased hanged himself around 10.30am. As per information, he had been under depression since 2020 when his mother passed away. He had also lost his job due to the pandemic.

He is survived by his two brothers.

Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated in both cases.

