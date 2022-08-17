Two die by suicide in Chandigarh tricity area
Two suicides were reported in the tricity on Tuesday.
In the first case, a 19-year-old girl was found hanging in her house in Khuda Ali Sher. The victim hailed from Haryana and was in Chandigarh to prepare for IELTS.
Police said no suicide note has been found. They had received information about a girl being brought to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, in an unconscious state. Doctors had declared her brought dead.
In the second case, a 30-year-old man died by suicide at his house in Mubarakpur area of Dera Bassi on Tuesday. Mubarakpur police station in-charge Kulwant Singh said the deceased hanged himself around 10.30am. As per information, he had been under depression since 2020 when his mother passed away. He had also lost his job due to the pandemic.
He is survived by his two brothers.
Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated in both cases.
-
Captain Abhishek sets up Amritsar’s title triumph
Riding high on captain Abhishek Sharma's all-round show (56 runs and 4 for 42), Amritsar defeated Jalandhar by 87 runs in the finals of the Punjab inter-district senior men's one-day on Tuesday. Batting first, Amritsar were bowled out for 261 in 49 overs. Aarush Sabharwal scored 71 off 91 with six boundaries, while Abhishek Sharma made 56 off 47 with seven boundaries and one six to prop their team.
-
At 642mm, Chandigarh has already recorded more rain than last monsoon: Met officials
With 57.9mm rain on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the city has already recorded more rain than last monsoon, met officials revealed. Monsoon season starts around June and goes on till September. This year, between June and August 15, the city recorded 642 mm rain while last year, the total rain recorded during the entire season was 600.2mm. From August 1 to 16, the city recorded 118.8 mm rain.
-
Lumpy skin disease: At 179, Panchkula sees highest single-day cases
Cases of lumpy skin disease, a viral infection that affects livestock, are on the rise in Panchkula with district's tally breaching the 500-mark to touch 558. Two bovines also succumbed to the infection, taking the death tally to six. As per the data from the animal husbandry and dairying department, only 19 infections were reported on August 12, and the count increased to 53 and 58 on August 13 and 14 respectively.
-
Ambala Ring Road project: Farmers given ₹107 crore as compensation for land
Haryana home minister and Ambala Cantonment MLA Anil Vij on Tuesday handed over cheques worth ₹107 crore to farmers whose land had been acquired for the Ambala Ring Road project on Tuesday. As many as 253 farmers from six villages were provided compensation under the first phase at a ceremony organised at PWD Rest House in the Cantonment.
-
20-year-old attacked with knives in Panchkula, six booked
Six men allegedly attacked a 20-year-old man with knives in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, over personal rivalry on Tuesday. The victim, Arun, said his family members had a heated argument with the family of their neighbour Manglu. The accused are Sahil, Manglu, Priyanshu, Amit and Debu. The complainant was taken to the Civil Hospital, Panchkula, and is said to be stable. Doctors said he had 21 “incision wounds” on his skull.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics